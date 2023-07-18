ROCKLAND — On Monday, July 17, around 3:30 p.m., Rockland Police received a report of several juveniles who were reported to be in possession of a firearm.
Officers worked quickly to locate the juveniles and weapon. Officers located a Hi-Pont, .45-caliber carbine-style rifle, which one of the juveniles had hidden under a house, Rockland police said in a news release issued Tuesday, July 18.
The youths had not fired the weapon nor had they threatened anyone with it, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case, or with information regarding a missing/stolen firearm fitting the description, is asked to contact Officer Logan Finnegan at LFINNEGAN@ROCKLANDMAINE.GOV.
Rockland police also reported an unrelated incident involving juveniles.
On July 17, around 8 p.m., Rockland Police responded to Hannaford on Maverick Street for a reported theft of alcohol by several juveniles. Upon the officer’s arrival, three juveniles ran from the officers. One was apprehended after a short foot chase and two others were identified.
The juvenile apprehended was found in possession of a large knife. While in custody, the juvenile was unruly and at one point began smashing his/her head off the partition in the cruiser. After being cleared by medical staff for the self-inflicted injury, the juvenile was charged with theft, criminal mischief, refusal to submit to arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.
The juvenile, who had multiple prior charges already pending, was transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Two other juveniles have pending charges in this case.
Rockland Police thanked the Juvenile Community Correctional Officer for assistance in this case and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with calls for service while the juvenile was transported to Long Creek.