News

Rifle seized from juveniles

Rockland police are trying to find the owner of this rifle.

 Photo courtesy of Rockland Police Department

ROCKLAND — On Monday, July 17, around 3:30 p.m., Rockland Police received a report of several juveniles who were reported to be in possession of a firearm.

Officers worked quickly to locate the juveniles and weapon. Officers located a Hi-Pont, .45-caliber carbine-style rifle, which one of the juveniles had hidden under a house, Rockland police said in a news release issued Tuesday, July 18.

