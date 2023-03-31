ROCKLAND -- In response to the Rockland Police Department's Facebook request on Thursday, March 30 for information regarding the theft of a 3-year-old’s Spiderman bicycle, a superhero has stepped forward, police said.
The bicycle was stolen from the boy while he was inside a store shopping with his mother. Police said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming and heartwarming.
Thursday night, a woman from Oxford County who wishes to remain anonymous, stopped by the Rockland Police Department and donated a new Spiderman bicycle, matching helmet and bike lock for the young victim. The hero wanted nothing in return, but in speaking to one of our officers, the department said on its Facebook page that it learned a little about the woman's own recent struggles that made this gesture even more heartfelt.
The woman saw the post and felt as if she just had to do something to help. Unfortunately, she was recently forced to choose between making her rent or vehicle payment. Not wanting to default on the car loan, she is now currently un-housed and living out of her vehicle. Her own struggles did not deter the woman however, police said, and she selflessly purchased a new bike, helmet and lock at a local Wal-Mart and made the drive to Rockland. The women’s generosity was contagious and a clerk who heard what she was doing, gave her money to help pay for tolls.
Officers were happily able to hand over Friday the donated bike and equipment to the victim’s mother who was overwhelmed by the generosity of others.
The Rockland Police Department, like other law enforcement agencies in Maine, are prohibited by law from raising money in an official capacity outside of the Special Olympics. The women’s kind gesture however did not go unnoticed and upon hearing about this, our friends Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition are collecting funds for those who wish to donate to the women. Those interested can contact Iain at iain@midcoastrecovery.org.
Additionally, others have reached out asking the department how they can help or have sent us screen shots of children’s bikes they have ordered on-line and shipped to the Rockland Police Department to be given out to kids in need.
"We thought it was important to share this heartwarming outcome with everyone and we are so lucky to live in such a wonderful community and state," the department stated.