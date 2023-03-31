News

The bicycle and helmet donated by an Oxford County woman.

 Photo courtesy of Rockland Police Department

ROCKLAND -- In response to the Rockland Police Department's Facebook request on Thursday, March 30 for information regarding the theft of a 3-year-old’s Spiderman bicycle, a superhero has stepped forward, police said.

The bicycle was stolen from the boy while he was inside a store shopping with his mother. Police said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming and heartwarming.

