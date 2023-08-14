ROCKLAND — Seven months after the Police Review Committee issued its final recommendations, the City Council has not discussed the report nor agreed to meet with the citizens who developed the findings.
The Council had voted in July 2021, to create the ad-hoc police review committee to investigate ways to improve community policing in Rockland and report those recommendations to the City Council.
The committee was formed less than a year after a petition was filed with the Rockland City Council in August 2020 by a group calling for reallocating money from police to social services. That petition gathered 135 local signatures. Supporters of the department collected more signatures in response to the original petition.
Since the Council created the Committee, the department has seen a major change in leadership. Former Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll was hired as chief in July 2022. Alex Gaylor has been promoted to deputy chief.
Since then, the department has had all its officers certified through the University of Maine at Augusta in community policing. Rockland is the first and only police agency in Maine to have all of its officers certified in community policing.
In September 2022, Chief Carroll said the Committee was “looking for a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.”
The Council, however, gave the Committee a three-month extension to finish its work and the final report was presented in January 2023.
The Committee emailed the report on Jan. 23 and said some of the members would like to make a report to the Council.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf responded in an email to Emily Emmott of the review committee on the following day.
"Thank you and the committee for the PRC Final Report.
"For the record, I did not say a presentation by the committee was 'not necessary.' Rather, I recommended the report be read by Council and we would proceed from there. This allows Council time to appreciate and understand what the committee has been working on.
"A formal presentation by the PRC is not off the table.
"Again, thank you to all of the committee members," the mayor stated in her Jan. 24 email.
There has been no meeting about the report since it was submitted.
The executive summary by the Committee made six recommendations.
Those included:
The Rockland Police Department should continue to participate in community events to maintain and improve trust and respect between the public and the department.
The Rockland City Council should establish a full-time liaison position to assist in handling community members dealing with behavioral health, substance abuse and homelessness issues.
The RPD should support and continue implementation of policies to reduce recidivism and arrests related to substance use and nonviolent offenses through diversion into community-based services.
The Council should create a task force to research alternative response systems that would best serve those experiencing mental health and substance use crises.
The Council should refine and improve the Police Department praise and complaint system.
The Council should form a standing committee consisting of community citizens to develop programs, strategies and policies and to make recommendations to improve policing in Rockland.
The final report was issued by Emmott, Brian Messing, Dana Crane, Jan Morrill and Joe Steinberger.
The report included a dissenting opinion that said Rockland does not need a standing committee to oversee the department.
"While this may be useful elsewhere, it is the Dissent's opinion that Rockland does not have, nor historically has had, the type of problems which lead to the creation of similar committees in other cities."
Committee member Steinberger also submitted a dissent on the report.
"It is sad for me to conclude that you have wasted your time, and that I have wasted mine. I cannot support the report that you have produced because I think that it does not adequately address the issues," Steinberger stated in his dissent.
"Despite the fact that three of our members were actively involved in the 'defund the police' movement, the report does nothing to address the issue of police funding. Though, as I have said many times, the police function is essential, I have long believed that here in Rockland we spend too much on our Police Department. Indeed, I was elected to the City Council 25 years ago on that platform, but neither then nor now have I found anyone in our local democratic leadership willing to question what we spend on the police," Steinberger stated.
"It is not a question of 'defunding' the police. we must fund the police adequately, pay our police officers well and give them the tools that they need to do their job well. We must also respect them, and give them our community support," he stated in his dissent.
"While we are fortunate that many of our police officers are kind and respectful to everyone, it is my experience in 50 years as a criminal defense lawyer that poorer people are often treated less respectfully than those who have money and status.
"It seems to me that the best way to build this respect is for the police here in Rockland to spend more time on their feet interacting with all the people in our community, especially with young people. Instead, most of their time is spent driving around in expensive SUV’s and burning large quantities of gasoline. The proposed report does nothing to address this issue," Steinberger concluded.