Rockland Police Review Committee meeting

The Rockland Police Review Committee during a November 2022 meeting.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Seven months after the Police Review Committee issued its final recommendations, the City Council has not discussed the report nor agreed to meet with the citizens who developed the findings.

The Council had voted in July 2021, to create the ad-hoc police review committee to investigate ways to improve community policing in Rockland and report those recommendations to the City Council.

