ROCKLAND — Rockland Police issued a statement Sunday, July 16 about how the weekend went during the North Atlantic Blues Festival.
"The Rockland Police Department would like to thank all the talented musicians and wonderful crowds that braved the fog at last night's North Atlantic Blues Festival Club Crawl on Main Street!
"The event went smoothly, with Rockland Police making only two arrests; one for an outstanding arrest warrant for assault and one for operating under the influence; neither of which were directly related to the event.
"Rockland Police would like to thank the State of Maine Division of Licensing and Liquor Enforcement; whose investigators assisted Rockland Police by monitoring for violations at local bars and restaurants during the event. Several administrative violations were observed, and enforcement taken and/or to follow.
"Last night around 1 a.m., several intoxicated individuals attempted to elicit a negative response from several officers conducting foot beat in the area of the bars by taunting and insulting the officers. Officers ended up having to separate a number of community members who wished to express their support for our officers and displeasure with the individuals trying to elicit a response. Ultimately the unruly individuals left without getting the negative response or 30 seconds of fame from the officers they were looking for; one even came back a short time later and was assisted by an officer with a voluntary ride to the hospital for detox.
"We would like to recognize our officers for their professionalism and the community for their support."