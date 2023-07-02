News

Rockland Police Station

The Rockland Police Station.

ROCKLAND -- Rockland Police took multiple complaints Friday June 30 concerning a spree of criminal activity that had occurred during the overnight Thursday.

These incidents included graffiti on several vehicles, and a building as well as damage to a windshield and a lamp posts. Several bicycles were stolen and a fire involving emergency flares and marine smoke signals damaged the parking lot behind a local business, according to Rockland police.

Recommended for you