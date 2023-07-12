ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board found that an application for a four-story building on Oak Street was complete and will hold a formal public hearing next month on the project.
The board voted 5-0 at its July 11 meeting that the application for an affordable housing project and business incubator space by Sally Levi and Dominic Tvigeon of Badhus LLC was complete.
A formal public hearing and possible final approval is scheduled for Aug. 15.
The project would have commercial space on the street level and 14 residential units on the upper floors. The formal application that sets the project at four stories was filed recently with the city.
The project is proposed for 25 Oak St. and titled 25 Oak Lofts. The existing building would be removed and a new one constructed. The building would meet the 65-foot height limit in the downtown zone.
Levi said she is in talks with the Knox County Homeless Coalition to possibly have the existing building donated to that organization.
The street level of the new building would be commercial space that would include an incubator space for a home-based businesses to start, according to the material presented to the city. There would be 700 square feet of community space with a storefront to allow people to sell products "while they go to their day job or take their kids to school or likewise."
"It also creates a professional lobby for people who will run their businesses out of their live and work space in the building," the paperwork states.
The street level will be a brick veneer. The remainder will be horizontal clapboards.
Parking is proposed to be permits issued by the city to use spaces in the city-owned Winter Street and Thorndike parking lots. Bicycle racks will be installed outside the building.
The architect for the project is Chuck Campbell of Waldoboro.
The developers purchased the property on May 25 from Jason Philbrook of Owls Head for $200,000.
Levi said she would be working with the Maine State Housing Authority. MSHA can offer financing for projects that provide affordable housing.
In other action at the Planning Board's July 11 meeting, the board gave final approval to Metro Treatment of Maine LLC to locate its New Season Treatment Center at 231 Park St.
The Rockland New Season Treatment Center is currently located at 166 New County Road at the town line between Rockland and Thomaston off Route 1. This was the former Tuttle Shoe Barn.
The center offers help for those struggling with opioid addiction, including Medication-Assisted Treatment such as methadone, buprenorphine or Suboxone, plus counseling and related outpatient services.
Metro, based in Maitland, Florida, purchased 231 Park St. in February from Alan Sewall for $500,000. The building had previously been offices for the Social Security Administration.