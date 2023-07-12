News

Oak Street project

Architect Chuck Campbell, right, and developers Sally Levi and Dominic Tvigeon meet Tuesday evening, July 11, with the Rockland Planning Board to discuss an Oak Street project.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Planning Board found that an application for a four-story building on Oak Street was complete and will hold a formal public hearing next month on the project.

The board voted 5-0 at its July 11 meeting that the application for an affordable housing project and business incubator space by Sally Levi and Dominic Tvigeon of Badhus LLC was complete.

25 Oak St. drawing

The front view, from the Oak Street side, of the 25 Oak Lofts project proposed to the Rockland Planning Board.
25 Oak St. photo

25 Oak St. (on the right) is proposed as a site for an affordable housing building.
231 Park St. site walk

The Rockland Planning Board visits 231 Park St., where the New Season Treatment Center plans to relocate.

