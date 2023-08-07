ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has become the first Maine agency to have all of its officers certified in community policing.
The accomplishment was recognized Monday evening Aug. 7 at the Rockland City Council meeting.
The city received a plaque from the University of Maine at Augusta Community Policing Institute for having the first police department in Maine to have all its officers pass a college course in community policing. Newly appointed University President Jenifer Cushman and Maine Community Policing Institute Director Noel March made the presentation.
March has served in law enforcement for 40 years including a term as U.S. marshal for Maine during President Barack Obama's presidency and much earlier a stint as the chief deputy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
He noted what an achievement it was for Rockland out of 110 police departments in Maine.
The officers took a seven-week course with two sessions a week, mostly online but a portion of it in person with March as the instructor.
"Our cities and towns across Maine, and the entire United States, are continually facing new challenges that strain our law enforcement communities and capacities. Substance use, juvenile delinquency, identity theft, assaults — these are just a few of the issues we face in society that our police officers are faced with every day," March said.
"Community policing is essential in our communities, and provides the opportunity for trust and partnerships," the director said.
He said trust between police officers and the communities they serve is the foundation of community policing.
"Building upon that trust, citizens can create partnerships with their police officers that work as a force-multiplier to develop strategies for addressing the causes of crime, fear of crime and social disorder. When communities collaborate and commit to preventing these issues in a proactive and strategic manner, they will see results that enhance and protect their quality of life," he said.
“Rather than simply responding to crimes once they have been committed, community policing concentrates on preventing crime and eliminating the atmosphere of fear it creates. Earning the trust of the community and making those individuals stakeholders in their own safety enables law enforcement to better understand and address both the needs of the community and the factors that contribute to crime," he concluded.
March noted that every Rockland officer earned an A in the college course.
State Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, who is the director of the University of Maine Rockland center (URock) attended the ceremony.
The Harold Alfond Foundation reduced the cost of the tuition for officers through a donation, cutting the expense for tuition, books and fees by 50%.
"This partnership allows UMA to offer cities and towns like Rockland the workforce training they need in community policing at an even lower cost," Cushman said.
Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll praised his officers for earning the statewide distinction. He said there were a few officers who gave him a look when he proposed everyone taking the college course but they all got on board.
"They are a team of professionals who truly care about the work they do and the community they serve," Carroll said.
Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf praised the department, saying how they serve the community with ease and poise. She specifically lauded the department's efforts to reach out to the young people in the community.
In June, the Rockland department started a youth mentorship program in which officers mentor students one and one and hosting a weekly gathering at the Flanagan Community Center. The effort was made to respond to a spike in youths committing offenses such as thefts and criminal mischief. Officers direct youths to services in the community.
"And you have one of the best leaders of all in Chief Carroll," she said.
Carroll was hired as Rockland's chief 13 months ago, stepping down as Knox County Sheriff. Carroll's first law enforcement job was as a Rockland patrol officer in 1991.
As sheriff, Carroll was recognized for his efforts to provide services to incarcerated people to reduce recidivism.