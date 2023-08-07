News

Rockland Police Department

The Rockland Police Department was recognized Monday evening Aug. 7 for being the first police department in Maine to have all its officers complete a community policing course.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has become the first Maine agency to have all of its officers certified in community policing.

The accomplishment was recognized Monday evening Aug. 7 at the Rockland City Council meeting.

University of Maine at Augusta President Jenifer Cushman, far right, presented a plaque to the City of Rockland for its police department being the first in the state to have all its officers certified in community policing.
University of Maine at Augusta President Jenifer Cushman speaks Monday evening Aug. 7 to the Rockland City Council. Noel March, director of the Maine Community Policing Institute, and Rockland Police Chief Tim Carroll listen.

