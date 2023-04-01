ROCKLAND -- City officials have been mum on a discussion it had more than six weeks ago about a company interested in using city-owned land.
The Courier-Gazette made a Freedom of Access request for a letter that the company submitted to Rockland. The city declined to provide the document on the advice of the city attorney, saying it contained the amount of money the company was willing to pay for lease of the property and that could affect future negotiations if the current interested party did not follow through on its project.
The Courier then requested a redacted version that did not include the amount. The newspaper has not yet received a response to that request.
The City Council held a closed-door session on Feb. 13 for a "discussion on potential property use." State law allows for executive sessions by government bodies if "premature disclosures of the information would prejudice the competitive or bargaining position of the body or agency."
Sources have said, however, that the property is a city-owned parcel at the western end of Merrill Drive in the industrial Park. The sources did not reveal the name of the company but said the firm was interested in using it for a solar farm.
The city property is 30.5 acres at 60 Merrill Drive and is the last remaining undeveloped city-owned property in the Industrial Park. The park was created in 1977 when the city acquired land and sold it off to different businesses. By the mid-1980s, the Park was filled except for the one lot.
The last lot has been eyed for development but has been hampered by wetlands in sections of the parcel. The city conducted engineering studies on the property in 1987 and then again in 1997 before dropping the plan in 1998.