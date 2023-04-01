News

An unnamed company has expressed interest in the use of city land.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- City officials have been mum on a discussion it had more than six weeks ago about a company interested in using city-owned land.

The Courier-Gazette made a Freedom of Access request for a letter that the company submitted to Rockland. The city declined to provide the document on the advice of the city attorney, saying it contained the amount of money the company was willing to pay for lease of the property and that could affect future negotiations if the current interested party did not follow through on its project.

