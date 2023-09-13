News

ROCKLAND — The city's chief credited alert officers with quick action that led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, Sept. 12, officers on patrol observed a known adult male walking with a juvenile. Based on prior information and concerns for the juvenile's safety, officers attempted to make contact with the pair.

