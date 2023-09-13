ROCKLAND — The city's chief credited alert officers with quick action that led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Shortly before midnight Tuesday, Sept. 12, officers on patrol observed a known adult male walking with a juvenile. Based on prior information and concerns for the juvenile's safety, officers attempted to make contact with the pair.
Officers began searching a nearby wooded area where the pair were last seen, locating them in a nearby tent.
An investigation ensued which resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Jeremy Dennison of Rockland. Dennison was initially charged with Class B felony unlawful sexual contact, and violation of conditions of release.
The district attorney's office then filed Class A unlawful sexual contact which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, in addition to Class C sex unlawful sexual touching, Class C assault, and misdemeanor violation of a condition of release.
Dennison had been free on bail after pleading guilty in August to criminal mischief and violating a condition of release.
Judge Sarah Gilbert set bail at $50,000 in cash on the new charges as requested by District Attorney Christopher Fernald during a brief initial appearance held Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the Knox County court. Dennison was also ordered held without bail on a motion by the prosecution to revoke his post-conviction bail on the earlier charges.
Fernald said Dennison has a lengthy criminal history including crimes of violence and 15 failure to appear in court.
“I am thankful our officers were at the right place at the right time and keep such a vigilant eye while on routine patrol. Based on what was learned during the investigation; I believe that had our officers not intervened when they did, a bad situation could have been even worse," Chief Tim Carroll said in a statement issued Wednesday.
The affidavit filed in court by Rockland police states that the victim in the case is 13-years-old. The tent was located behind businesses such as the Smoke Shop on Park Street west of Highland Street.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault; help and support is available through Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine (SASSMM). Visit sassmm.org/ for more information.