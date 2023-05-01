ROCKLAND -- The city manager presented Monday evening his proposed 2023-2024 budget that increases spending by 5.5 percent but with increased revenues will result in no property tax increase.
The budget includes contracting with a social worker to help the police department with the population "suffering from substance abuse disorder and the many facets of what that brings."
The City Council will begin its deliberations on the proposed package at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. Preliminary approval is tentatively set for Monday, May 22 with a formal public hearing and final vote scheduled for Monday, June 26.
The budget calls for 5 percent raises for employees.
The proposed 2023-2024 budget of $17.3 million increases spending by $914,578 from the approved 2022-2023 budget of $16.5 million
Non-property tax revenues are also projected to increase by the $914,578. This includes projected increase in state revenue sharing, increases in investment income, more revenue at the dump is expected from a commercial hauler who will bring the wastes directly to the transfer station instead of to EcoMaine, and $140,000 more projected revenues from larger cruise ships (500 passengers or more) returning to Rockland.
The largest account is public services which is proposed at $4,188,410 -- a 13 percent increase. This includes shifting three people from the wastewater department to the public services department to handle stormwater management.
No decision has been made on the costs of dump stickers but the city manager said there may be a recommendation for a $5 annual increase.
The fire department is proposed at $2,874,639 which represents an 11 percent increase. This is the first full year with the additional fourth three-person shift approved last year by the Council. The 2022-2023 budget only included six months of that additional shift.
The police department budget is proposed at $2,785,742, a 10 percent increase. This includes the contract money for a social worker.
The general government budget is proposed at $3,194,198, a 6 percent increase. This includes the manager's office, clerk, assessment, finance, legislative, and insurance.
Debt service is budgeted at $1,425,686, a 3 percent increase.
The library budget is proposed at $685,791, a 6 percent increase.
The harbor budget is proposed at $530,996, a 47 percent increase.
The code enforcement budget is proposed at $449,056, a 1 percent increase.
The economic development budget is proposed at $292,912, a 42 percent increase. This includes the addition of a part-time communications position to get information out to the public. That position is proposed to be paid for with tax increment financing revenues.
The recreation budget is proposed at $289,668, a 1 percent increase.
The sewer department budget, which is funded through sewer fees, is proposed at $4,752,658, a decrease of 8 percent. This is due to shifting the three workers to the public services department.
There is still uncertainty on the cost of sludge disposal which is a nationwide issue.
The wastewater budget is projected to result in a 5 percent sewer rate hike.