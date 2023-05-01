News

tomluttrell05012023

Rockland City Manager Tom Luttrell presents the administration's proposed 2023-2024 budget on Monday evening May 1 to the Rockland City Council.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The city manager presented Monday evening his proposed 2023-2024 budget that increases spending by 5.5 percent but with increased revenues will result in no property tax increase.

The budget includes contracting with a social worker to help the police department with the population "suffering from substance abuse disorder and the many facets of what that brings."

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

