ROCKLAND -- Rockland Main Street plans on more downtown activities this summer.
Rockland Main Street Executive Director David Gogel spoke Monday evening May 1 before the City Council on the plans by the organization which includes an expanded Summer Solstice, music and art activities on the street during the First Friday Art Walks (although not the May one), and Sunday street activities once a month during the summer.
The City Council will need to approve street closures.
"We want to make downtown more vibrant with music and outdoor dining," Gogel said.
The plan this year is for Summer Solstice to begin Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. June 16 and Saturday, June 17 from noon to 7 p.m. He said this would allow a celebration of the arts -- culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts.
The sculpture race will return this year for the event, he said.
Gogel said a survey of downtown stakeholders showed that of 56 polled, 86 percent support closing the downtown portion of Main Street for the First Friday Art Walks. Those closures would go from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
And new this year would be "Sunday Strolls," in which the street would be closed on the third Sundays of the month during the summer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music and arts featured. He said 80 percent of downtown stakeholders support that proposal.
"This will all be free, family-friendly, community events," the downtown executive director said.