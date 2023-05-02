News

gogeldavid050123

Rockland Main Street Inc. David Gogel spoke before the Rockland City Council on Monday evening May 1.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- Rockland Main Street plans on more downtown activities this summer.

Rockland Main Street Executive Director David Gogel spoke Monday evening May 1 before the City Council on the plans by the organization which includes an expanded Summer Solstice, music and art activities on the street during the First Friday Art Walks (although not the May one), and Sunday street activities once a month during the summer.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

