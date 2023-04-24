News

Rockland City Hall
Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Recharge Rockland will make it easier to access information on State and Federal incentives, the city stated in a news release issued Monday, April 24.

The City’s new Recharge Rockland program will showcase state and federal financial incentives to help make homes and businesses more energy efficient through weatherization and electrification, the news release states. Recharge Rockland is focused on opportunities to save money on energy costs — while reducing emissions at the same time.

