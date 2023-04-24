ROCKLAND — Recharge Rockland will make it easier to access information on State and Federal incentives, the city stated in a news release issued Monday, April 24.
The City’s new Recharge Rockland program will showcase state and federal financial incentives to help make homes and businesses more energy efficient through weatherization and electrification, the news release states. Recharge Rockland is focused on opportunities to save money on energy costs — while reducing emissions at the same time.
Some available opportunities for energy efficiency include:
· Rebates up to $2,400 on heat pumps from Efficiency Maine.
· Rebates up to $8,000 for insulation from Efficiency Maine.
· Non-refundable federal tax credit of up to $3,200 for energy-efficient home improvements.
· Weatherization assistance for income-eligible home owners through Penquis.
“Rockland’s investments in energy efficiency and solar are already saving money on annual energy costs, and are expected to save more than $2 million over time,” said Rockland City Manager Tom Luttrell. “Our investments in LED lighting, LED streetlights and solar are really paying off financially, and are reducing emissions at the same time. Recharge Rockland is about sharing information on State and federal incentives that can help community members save money and emissions, too.”
The Recharge Rockland webpage has links to a wide range of financial incentives and opportunities available to Rockland community members, and will continue to be updated with more information. Follow there, and look for Recharge Rockland materials in mailings and at community events in the year to come.