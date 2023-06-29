News

Suspected rabid fox

This is a photo of a suspected rabid fox in Lincolnville in 2018. A suspected rabid fox was spotted noon Thursday June 29 outside Rockland City Hall.

ROCKLAND — A suspected rabid fox was spotted Thursday noon in the vicinity of City Hall at 270 Pleasant St.

The city of Rockland issued an alert June 29 about the animal that was mangy and appeared disoriented.

