ROCKLAND — The city continues to fill staff vacancies with the two newest hires announced Monday, April 10.
Captain Molly Eddy, who has served as assistant harbormaster for Rockland for the past year, has been appointed the harbormaster.
Eddy succeeded Ryan Murry who resigned last year. She earned a bachelor of science degree in small vessel operations from Maine Maritime Academy. She worked as dockmaster for Journey's End Marina in Rockland. She owns her own business, Saltwater Maritime/Eddy Maritime Services.
She has earned her master license for 1,600 ton vessels.
And City Manager Tom Luttrell announced April 10 that Michael Wardman has been hired as assistant code enforcement officer.
Wardman has been a contractor/carpenter since 2003 and has also worked on computer services. He was a senior software engineer from 1997 to 2003 in Bedford, N.H.
He attended Keene State College in New Hampshire and as a youth earned Eagle Scout status.
And last month, Luttrell hired Theresa Butler as finance director. She succeeded John Thibodeau, who retired last year but agreed to remain on a part-time basis through June.
Butler had been finance director for the city of Belfast.
And Molli Bennett was hired last month as assistant assessor, Luttrell said. Bennett was an administrative assistant with the town of Rockport and is a certified assessor. She will be assistant assessor in Rockland at the start but will transition into the assessor job after working with Kerry Leichtman who the city has contracted with for assessing duties.
The city has been without a full-time assessor since Roxy LaFrance resigned in September 2020 to take another job.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
