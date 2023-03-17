News

Rockland buoy park vendors
Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — A split City Council voted Monday evening, March 13 to allow the summer festivals to direct seasonal vendors to take certain items off their menu during the events.

The 3-2 decision was a preliminary vote with a formal public hearing and final vote scheduled for April 10. The Council voted to delete a clause in a proposed ordinance that would have prevented special events organizers such as the Maine Lobster Festival from directing seasonal vendors to remove items from their menu that might overlap with what vendors at the special events offer.

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

