ROCKLAND — A split City Council voted Monday evening, March 13 to allow the summer festivals to direct seasonal vendors to take certain items off their menu during the events.
The 3-2 decision was a preliminary vote with a formal public hearing and final vote scheduled for April 10. The Council voted to delete a clause in a proposed ordinance that would have prevented special events organizers such as the Maine Lobster Festival from directing seasonal vendors to remove items from their menu that might overlap with what vendors at the special events offer.
There are three vendors — Amato’s, Mac Attack, and Tuck & Roll — that will be back at Buoy Park from April 1 through Nov. 30. They paid Rockland $3,000 this year to operate for the season.
The festivals have had the right to charge seasonal vendors — who already have contracts with the city — a per-square-footage cost for them to operate during the days the Festival is using the property. That is allowed in the city ordinance and in the contracts the city signs with the seasonal vendors. The proposed new ordinance, however, would remove the authority of the organizers of events to charge seasonal vendors during the events.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf is the sponsor of the ordinance change that takes away the organizers of the events the right to charge the season vendors and gives the seasonal vendors the right to continue operating at Buoy Park during the events.
But the majority of councilors voted to remove her proposal to strip the organizers of the events the right to have seasonal vendors remove items from their menus. Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf and Councilor Sarah Austin voted to support the clause.
Maine Lobster Festival President Celia Knight said March 17 the Festival is happy to have all the seasonal vendors there during the Festival and that they can serve what they want during the rest of the season.
"We need to make sure that we don't have duplicate items being sold by vendors. We are a food festival we certainly need variety," Knight said.
Last year, the City Council waived fees for the Lobster Festival to use Harbor, Buoy, and Mildred Merrill parks. That was done because the Festival had waived the admission fee in 2022. The Festival still had to pay for police coverage.
The city had routinely waived fees for the Festival until 2014 when a majority of councilors said taxpayers should not be subsidizing the event with tax dollars used to provide services. From 2014 on, the city charged the Festival with the fees reaching $16,000 for use of the property in addition to costs for police.
The Festival this year will run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.