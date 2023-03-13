Rockland fire crews respond to Philbrick Avenue call By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Rockland firefighters responded Friday afternoon, March 10 to Philbrick Avenue. Photo by Stephen Betts Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Rockland firefighters responded Friday afternoon, March 10 to a report of smoke coming from under a shed on Philbrick Avenue.The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. March 10 for first responders to go to the shed located at the entrance to the Philbrick Commons, the residential development built through Habitat for Humanity.A U.S. Postal Service delivery person spotted the smoke and heard a crackling sound. A resident who was picking up her mail called 911.Crews were checking under the structure which is used by construction crews. The firefighters had an infrared device to try to determine if there were hot spots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rockland The Courier-gazette Rockland Fire Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Offers Spring Hop is Coming Back!! Bonnie’s Place open Thursday! We are open this week!! Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop will be CLOSED on Saturday March 4, 2023 due to the impending snowstorm. We will re-open Wednesday March 8th at 11am. 57 Elm street Camden Due to storms, closed this week. More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Transportation services canceled for March 15, 2023 Foundations in Restorative Practice Program Transportation services canceled for March 14, 2023 Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skill In-Person Program at the Hutchinson Center! Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is Growing our Team! More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists