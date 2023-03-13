News

rockland philbrick avenue fire

Rockland firefighters responded Friday afternoon, March 10 to Philbrick Avenue. Photo by Stephen Betts

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Rockland firefighters responded Friday afternoon, March 10 to a report of smoke coming from under a shed on Philbrick Avenue.

The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. March 10 for first responders to go to the shed located at the entrance to the Philbrick Commons, the residential development built through Habitat for Humanity.

