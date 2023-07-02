featured Rockland Farmers' Market seeks use of Flanagan Center By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News The Rockland Farmers' Market operates on Thursdays at Rockland Harbor Park. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — The Rockland Farmers' Market is interested in using the Flanagan Community Center during the winter to continue selling its wares.The Rockland City Council is scheduled to discuss the request at its next meeting set for Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.The Rockland Farmers' Market pays $300 for the season to use the oval grass area of Harbor Park on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 4 through Oct. 26.City Manager Tom Luttrell said the organization would like to use the gymnasium of the Flanagan Center one day a week during the winter.The current fee schedule for exclusive use of the gym is $50 per hour.The Market is a non-profit organization that aims to have local farms sell directly to consumers. There are about 21 vendors in the organization. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby Erick Anderson Appointed to the Maine Tourism Association Board of Directors Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists