News

The Rockland Farmers' Market

The Rockland Farmers' Market operates on Thursdays at Rockland Harbor Park.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Farmers' Market is interested in using the Flanagan Community Center during the winter to continue selling its wares.

The Rockland City Council is scheduled to discuss the request at its next meeting set for Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Recommended for you