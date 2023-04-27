ROCKLAND -- The goals listed Wednesday evening by Rockland City Councilors were wide ranging with members in agreement on most issues.
Dealing with the crisis of the lack of affordable housing was listed by individual councilors during the April 26 meeting.
Councilor Adam Lachman said housing was his number one priority. He called for the creation of a housing task force that would not only work toward construction of new housing but refurbishing existing units. The city needs to look at grant opportunities, he said.
Councilor Penny York also cited housing as a goal, urging the city to seek grants. York said the city should work with the Midcoast Housing Trust.
Councilor Sarah Austin also listed dealing with housing issues as a goal.
Working toward "youth engagement" was listed by multiple councilors. Austin said the lack of housing, youth engagement, and dealing with the opioid crisis were issues that the council needed to prioritize.
Councilor Nicole Kalloch called for the city to honor top businesses and employers and to make it known that "Rockland was open for business."
She and other councilors said improved communications with city committees was needed with regular updates either in person or monthly written reports.
The possible consolidation of municipal buildings was a goal listed by multiple councilors. The future of the recreation center was also listed by councilors.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf, who spoke last in the goal-setting session, said she agreed with the items mentioned by other councilors.
The mayor also said she 100 percent supports the parking plan developed by a committee and consultant that calls for paid parking to generate non-property tax revenues.
She also voiced support for further development of the Rockland Harbor Trail, a project she has been involved with for many years.
Councilors also called for improved communications and said when the council holds workshops on issues, there should be substantial advanced notice to the public. Councilor Lachman suggested holding "listening sessions" at places other than city hall.
Streamlining the permit process was mentioned by councilors and improved technology so applications can submitted online.
Dealing with stormwater management and Lindsey Brook were also listed.
Following through on the comprehensive plan was also listed by councilors.
And councilors called for information packets to be provided to people who seek the City Council or people joining committees.