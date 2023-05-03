News

Rotarydonation050323

Rockland Rotary President Tena Wallace, Rockland City Councilor Penny York, and Rotarian Emily Dillon

ROCKLAND -- Rockland City Councilor Penny York presented the Rockland Rotary Club on Wednesday May 3 with a $5,000 donation in support of the Rockland Rotary’s Centennial All-Aboard Inclusive Playground Project.

York donated $2,500 herself (including her $1,800 City Councilor stipend) in addition to a charitable giving match of $2,500 from her employer, Bank of America.

