ROCKLAND -- Rockland City Councilor Penny York presented the Rockland Rotary Club on Wednesday May 3 with a $5,000 donation in support of the Rockland Rotary’s Centennial All-Aboard Inclusive Playground Project.
York donated $2,500 herself (including her $1,800 City Councilor stipend) in addition to a charitable giving match of $2,500 from her employer, Bank of America.
Penny stated, “Every kid has the right to play. I want to thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this project. I want to, hopefully, encourage other members of the community to step up and do what they can to make this happen.”
What a wonderful example of Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.”
The Rockland Rotary has embarked on a new capitol campaign to raise funds and construct an inclusive playground in McDougal Park on Gay Street West in Rockland.
The goal is to raise $200,000. Thus far, $88,000 has been raised.
An inclusive playground is a place where children and adults with physical or intellectual disabilities can play with their peers without barriers. In our traditional playgrounds a child who is wheelchair bound is unable to play with their peers in the traditional sense. This new playground will allow them to not only play but also make new friends that they would have never known.