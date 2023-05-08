News

OakStreet050223

Oak Street in Rockland as viewed from the intersection of Main Street.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND —The Rockland City Council voted 3-2 Monday evening to open up the Main Street end of Oak Street to vehicle traffic.

That effectively ends the use of the property as a public space for pedestrians.

