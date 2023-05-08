ROCKLAND —The Rockland City Council voted 3-2 Monday evening to open up the Main Street end of Oak Street to vehicle traffic.
That effectively ends the use of the property as a public space for pedestrians.
The Council also voted at the May 8 meeting to approve a city-wide revaluation and to give the go-ahead to a pilot seasonal paid parking system downtown.
Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf, and Councilors Nicole Kalloch and Adam Lachman voted May 8 to open the street to vehicle traffic. Councilors Sarah Austin and Penny York voted against the re-opening the street to vehicle traffic.
The Council will consider Wednesday evening May 10 a plan developed by City Manager Tom Luttrell to create a narrow strip of space on the south side of Oak Street that would be bordered with large planters for people to sit at tables. Vehicle traffic would be allowed but the three parking spaces on the Main Street end of the street would be eliminated.
Kalloch, who sponsored the order to open the street to vehicle traffic, said there was no plan on how the space would be used and that the Jersey barriers used to block off that section of the street were not attractive.
Lachman said he would be open to Oak Street closures if the city has a plan in place and that the city reaches out to stakeholders.
A few residents spoke out on the issue prior to the vote. Doug Curtis Jr. asked for the street to be opened, saying the additional parking was need
Resident Connie Hayes pointed out the murals painted on the street was a collaborative effort of the community including youths. She said it would be an insult to those people to get rid of the space as one for the public to congregate.
Sally Levi also asked for the public space to be preserved.
Jaime Connell said the purpose of opening the street was not to destroy art but to return it to a street. She said she saw few people use it.
Downtown pilot parking
The Council voted 5-0 to authorize the city manager to come up with a pilot plan for seasonal paid parking downtown. The revised order does not specify specific parking lots or streets where paid parking would be implemented.
Any plan developed by the administration will need to come back before the Council for approval. Whether that will be in place for this summer is uncertain.
Councilor Lachman said any plan needs to be equitable, consider employee parking, and have effective enforcement.
Revaluation given the go-ahead
The Council voted unanimously May 8 to authorize the city manager to enter into a contract with Vision Appraisal for $310,000 to undertake a full city-revaluation.
The revaluation is expected to be completed in 2025.
The other bidder was KRT which offered to do the project for $265,000.
Other actions
The Council also took the following actions at its May 8 meeting.
Voted 4-1 (Kalloch opposed) to appoint Ed Glaser to the Breakwater Lighthouse Advisory Committee. Kalloch did not say why she was voting against Glaser who is a former mayor and former harbor master. He was elected in November as a Knox County Commissioner.
The Council voted unanimously to give preliminary approval to a zone change that would allow residences on the street level of three parcels on Oak Street (23, 25, and 27 Oak St.). Currently, the city limits residential uses on street levels in much of the downtown to 25 percent of the street level space. The change was sought by a person interested in buying 25 Oak St.
The Council also gave unanimous preliminary approval to establishing eight long-term parking spaces on the west edge of the parking area at MacDougal Park. If given final approval in June, the Council would then set a fee schedule for use of those spaces.