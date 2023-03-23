News

Rockland City Council Jan. 4, 2023

The Rockland City Council at its Jan. 4 meeting.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council has scheduled a pair of workshops to discuss the proposed revaluation of properties, city council ethic regulations, goals for the year and the master plan for managing stormwater.

The stormwater management and goal setting meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

