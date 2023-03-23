ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council has scheduled a pair of workshops to discuss the proposed revaluation of properties, city council ethic regulations, goals for the year and the master plan for managing stormwater.
The stormwater management and goal setting meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.
The revaluation and ethics meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
The city administration had recommended that a full revaluation be done. City Manager Tom Luttrell said that the plan had originally been for the new valuations to be in place for 2024 but now it would be 2025.
The last full revaluation in Rockland was done in 2005 when the city hired Vision Appraisal. That revaluation included interior inspections of properties as well as exterior viewings and market analyses.
The neighborhoods that felt the brunt of those increases were Dodge Mountain, Bog Road, Waldo Avenue and Samoset Road. Those homes saw their valuations skyrocket 50 to 100 percent. The 2005 revaluation was the first full revaluation Rockland did in 29 years.
The city hired KRT Appraisal to do a market adjustment in 2020 which saw dramatic increases for some neighborhoods, particularly in the South End.
If the city’s assessments are not within 90 percent of market value, homeowners will not get the full value of their homestead exemptions or veteran exemptions. In addition, the city can only tax personal property at that lower percent which means the city will lose tax revenues and the tax rate will have to increase. The greatest amount of personal property is held by large businesses, particularly manufacturers such as International Flavors and Fragrances (Dupont). That would mean they would pay less than what their equipment is worth.
The Maine Constitution says that property shall be assessed at its “just value.” The state points out that courts interpreted “just value” to mean fair market value, or in other words, “what the property is worth.” A property’s worth is commonly looked at as “what a willing buyer would pay a willing seller” for a particular piece of property.
He said the more desirable areas where sale prices have increased more will not being taxed sufficiently and other property owners are picking up that deficiency.
The rule of thumb for revaluations is that one third of property owners will pay more, a third will see little if any change, and a third will pay less. Revaluations do not by themselves increase taxes but shifts who pays based on their new values.
In terms of the ethics, Councilor Sarah Austin requested the discussion. She said there was uncertainty about the meaning of the city ordinance on council ethics when then Mayor Ed Glaser wrote a letter in support of then Councilor Nate Davis' re-election last year.
Supporters of other candidates claimed Glaser had violated the city's ethic ordinance. Glaser and the city's attorney disagreed, saying he was within his First Amendment rights.
The ordinance in question states, “No City Councilor shall participate in any political activity which would be in conflict or incompatible with the performance of his or her official functions and duties for the city. In conjunction therewith: No City Councilor may use his official authority or position for the purpose of influencing or interfering or affecting the results of any election, nor shall he solicit any funds or contributions or accept or receive funds or contributions from City employees for political purposes. No City Councilor may distribute pamphlets or handbills while he or she is performing their official functions and duties with the City. Nothing herein shall be construed to prohibit any City Councilor from participating in the political process in their capacity as private citizens.”