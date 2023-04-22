ROCKLAND -- The Rockland City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to again decide whether to give approval to a citywide property revaluation.
And the April 26 meeting is also set aside for the Council to set its goals.
ROCKLAND -- The Rockland City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to again decide whether to give approval to a citywide property revaluation.
And the April 26 meeting is also set aside for the Council to set its goals.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The Council has twice met with the assessor who has detailed the need for the revaluation. He said some neighborhoods are only assessed at 50% of their market values while others are closer to full value. Without a revaluation, those assessed far less than their market value are not being taxed adequately and the remainder of the community is paying for that.
“Doing nothing is not a good option,” Leichtman said at a Feb. 13 meeting. “The inequities will continue to build.”
City residents will also not get their full homestead or veteran exemptions if values are not brought closer to market value.
The last full revaluation was completed in 2005. Adjustments were made in 2020 but did not include interior inspections of buildings to see if property records were accurate.
The Maine Association of Realtors issued April 20 its monthly sales update. For Knox County sale prices rose nearly 8 percent for the Jan. 1 through March 31 period from a year ago. The median price of a single-family home in Knox County rose from $357,000 to $385,000 for the most recent three months.
The Council will also set its goals for the year.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.