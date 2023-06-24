News

Terry Pinto speaks at Rockland City Council meeting

Rockland Wastewater Department Director Terry Pinto, right, spoke to the City Council at its May 22 about the proposed 2023-2024 sewer budget as well as repairs needed along Lindsey Brook. The Council is scheduled to consider final approval Monday evening June 26 of the overall municipal budget.

ROCKLAND —The Rockland City Council is scheduled Monday evening to hold a formal public hearing and final vote on the 2023-2024 municipal budget.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. June 26 at City Hall.

