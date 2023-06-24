ROCKLAND —The Rockland City Council is scheduled Monday evening to hold a formal public hearing and final vote on the 2023-2024 municipal budget.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. June 26 at City Hall.
The Council will also consider increases to dump fees and sewer fees at the Monday meeting.
The Rockland City Council made major changes to the proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget at its last budget meeting on May 22, unanimously adding $950,000 to begin work on Lindsey Brook in an attempt to reduce flooding that affects some homes along the drainage system.
The addition, however, led the Council to make cuts in areas of the budget including a police officer post, and contributions to outside social service agencies. An attempt to cut money for the recreation department was rejected.
To offset the major increase in spending, Councilors gave preliminary approval May 22 to taking $750,000 out of the undesignated general fund balance (surplus) to reduce the impact on property taxes.
City Manager Tom Luttrell advised Councilors at that May meeting that the auditors and Maine Municipal Association recommend municipalities maintain a surplus of 12 percent of all property taxes assessed and that even without the use of surplus this year the amount will be less than that target.
The current city surplus is estimated at $3.5 million.
The Council agreed to add the $950,000 after a few residents along Lindsey came before the Council again to cite the need for the repairs. During torrential rains, the brook can overflow into their properties. During the extreme Halloween 2021 storm, two dozen homes had damage significant enough to knock out heating systems to those properties.
The use of surplus to help pay for the stormwater work was proposed after a voter-approved $15 million bond issue for such work was put on hold because of a clerical error. In November 2022, Rockland voters approved a $15 million stormwater bond referendum 2,275 to 796. The lack of a treasurer's statement outlining what the city's overall debt was, however, had effectively nullified that vote.
That hurdle has been cleared, however, after the Maine Legislature approved legislation to validate the Rockland vote. The legislation had been stalled during the spring but was approved. Gov. Janet Mills signed the emergency legislation on June 16, making it effective immediately.
The city manager said in May the Maine Department of Environmental Protection will need to approve any work done by the city along Lindsey Brook and that could take months to get a permit. And in previous work along the Brook, the work timeline was limited to July through September for environmental reasons, which means the work may not be able to be done until 2024.
The addition of the $950,000 led to Councilors looking for cuts in other areas of the budget.
One cut approved was a police officer position. The department has four vacancies. Mayor Louise MacLellen-Ruf said if the city was able to fill three of the four vacancies and had a fourth candidate available, the Council could add back the position.
The Council agreed, however, to reduce the money to outside agencies.
The Council last year approved $51,500 in 2022-2023 which included $30,000 to Rockland District Nursing Association, $11,000 to Area Interfaith Outreach, $7,500 to St. Bernard's Soup Kitchen, $1,500 to Life Flight Foundation and $1,500 to Waldo Community Action Programs.
The Council voted May 22 to restrict contributions to $2,500 for organizations based in Rockland as well as the Waldo County organization because it operates the DASH public transportation bus that serves Rockland. The one exception was Rockland District Nursing. The Council, however, cut $5,000 from its annual allotment of $30,000, reducing it to $25,000.
The overall proposed 2023-2024 Rockland municipal budget is currently $18.2 million, a 10% ($1.7 million) increase from the approved 2022-2023 budget of $16.5 million.
The use of the surplus, however, and other non-property tax revenues means the additional property taxes to support the municipal budget is less than $50,000.
The projected tax rate will not be known until the valuations for properties are finalizes this summer.
The municipal budget calls for 5% raises for employees.
Non-property tax revenues are projected to increase by the $914,578. This includes projected increases in state revenue sharing, increases in investment income, more revenue at the dump expected from a commercial hauler who will bring the wastes directly to the transfer station instead of to EcoMaine, and $140,000 more projected revenue from larger cruise ships (500 passengers or more) returning to Rockland.
The largest account is public services which is proposed at $3,889,834. The shifting of three people from the wastewater department to the public services department to handle stormwater management is a new separate account proposed at $1,248,576.
The Council is expected to consider proposals to increase dump fees including increasing the annual dump sticker from $145 to $150. The orange per bag fees will also increase. The 12-gallon bags will be discontinued. The 22-gallon bags will increase by 50 cents each, reaching $2 per bag. The 33-gallon bags will increase 50 cents to $2.75.
The fire department is proposed at $2,922,064 which represents a 12% increase. This is the first full year with the additional fourth three-person shift approved last year by the Council. The 2022-2023 budget only included six months of that additional shift.
The police department budget is proposed at $2,685,679, a 6% increase. This includes the removal of one vacant officer position.
The general government budget is proposed at $3,194,198, a 6% increase. This includes the manager's office, clerk, assessment, finance, legislative, and insurance.
Debt service is budgeted at $1,425,686, a 3% increase.
The library budget is proposed at $693,003, a 7% increase.
The harbor budget is proposed at $530,996, a 47% increase due to infrastructure work.
The code enforcement budget is proposed at $449,056, a 1% increase.
The economic development budget is proposed at $292,912, a 42% increase. This includes the addition of a part-time communications position to get information out to the public. That position is proposed to be paid for with tax increment financing revenues.
The recreation budget is proposed at $289,668, a 1% increase.
The sewer department budget, which is funded through sewer fees, is proposed at $4,646,233, a decrease of 8%. This is due to shifting the three workers to the public services department.
The wastewater budget is projected to result in a 9% sewer rate hike which would mean an increase of $84 a year for a home that uses the minimum amount of water. The increase in disposal of sludge is the biggest reason for the increase. The city no longer can dispose of it as compost with the discovery of forever chemicals in the sludge which is a nationwide issue.
The Council is also scheduled Monday evening to vote on spending $45,000 for its annual support of Rockland Main Street Inc. The money comes from the property taxes collected in the downtown tax increment financing district.