ROCKLAND -- The Rockland City Council rejected Monday evening accepting an $8,500 anonymous donation to hire an out-of-state lawyer to create a stricter cell tower ordinance.
The vote came after emotional statements including from Councilor Penny York who said she has been threatened since being on the Council.
The issue also prompted a letter from former Councilor Nate Davis who criticized the possible hiring of Andrew Campanelli of Long Island. This, in turn, led Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf to sharply criticize Davis.
In the end, Councilors voted 4-1 to reject the donation. Only MacLellan-Ruf voted to accept the donation.
MacLellan-Ruf has refused to identify who the donor was and has not informed other councilors of the person's identity. The Courier-Gazette has made a formal Freedom of Access request for any emails related to the matter.
Councilor Penny York reminded the public that it was the City Council that supported an ordinance that adds restrictions on cell towers when there were no regulations. Since then, the Council has been inundated with hundreds of emails, countless phone calls and neighborhood canvassing effort to force the Council to hire Campanelli.
She said out of a population of nearly 7,000 people, there are fewer than 20 people demanding this action with two of the people not even residents or taxpayers of Rockland.
She said hiring an outside attorney through a donation would set a dangerous precedent in which special interests could influence the Council and give preferential treatment to people who can afford to make such a donation.
"In my short tenure on City Council, I have been threatened, have had my personal conversations taken out of context and my own words sharpened and used as a weapon against me," York said. "To my surprise, I was handed a letter in my own neighborhood that not only called into question the legitimacy of own child's medical condition but my desire as a parent to protect him from harm. All of this for what, to pressure me to bend to your will?"
She said the residents could do their own research and present a proposal to the Council.
Former Councilor Nate Davis submitted a letter which was sharply critical of Campanelli. In the letter, he included statements posted by the lawyer on his personal Facebook page. The posts by Campanelli included profanity-laden attacks on liberals and questioned scientific consensus on climate change.
"Our laws regarding telecommunications equipment unquestionably require update and revision," Davis said. "They are, in my view, unenforceable in their current form and were intended only as a stopgap until the matter could be dealt with more carefully and fully."
"However, for the City to hire Attorney Campanelli would be an error of judgment comical and awesome in its intensity. Mindful of the danger of public criticism of an attorney of Mr. Campanelli's temperament, I'll let his own words represent him. These quotes are all taken from his public Facebook page, and I'll remind you that he is an attorney seeking a contract with - and thus endorsement by - the government and therefore the people of Rockland," Davis said.
He then included several posts from Campanelli.
"How many of you, in your professional lives, would give the time of day to an attorney who maintains this public image and parades such sustained, consistent, and astoundingly poor judgment? Bernstein Shur is among the best law firms in New England, and together with our dedicated City staff, they are more than capable of drafting the necessary revisions to our code. If a private individual or group wishes to privately hire Attorney Campanelli to draft such revisions and then present them either to the City Council or directly to the people of Rockland via referendum, then they should be welcomed to participate in our democracy in this manner. But for the City to endorse Attorney Campanelli by hiring him would be a farce," Davis concluded.
MacLellan-Ruf criticized Davis for emailing the letter and expecting the city manager to read the profanity-laced email at the meeting.
She said it was cowardice on Davis' part to send a letter that had personal attacks and political bias.
"You don't send a hit man to do your dirty work," the mayor said.
Councilor Sarah Austin pointed out the profanities were in the Facebook posts by Campanelli.
Austin said concerned citizens could hire Campanelli on their own and offer a proposed ordinance to the city which would then review it and consider it through the regular ordinance adoption process.
Several citizens voiced support for accepting the donation. Former Councilor Adele Grossman Faber said the Council's inaction in strengthening the cell tower ordinance is an action to keep the status quo.
Former Councilor and former Code Enforcement Officer Adam Ackor voiced opposition to hiring Campanelli, saying it was inappropriate and crazy to accept an anonymous donation to develop an ordinance. Ackor said Campanelli was not a serious person worth the time and effort.
The residents who have called for tougher cell tower regulations claim the towers pose a risk to people as well as an aesthetic nuisance.
Campanelli represented the Rockland Planning Board in 2021 when it sought to block a settlement reached between the City Council and a company that eventually erected a cell tower on Camden Street next to the Pen Bay Acres residential neighborhood.
Campanelli made a presentation to the City Council via Zoom on Feb. 27.
Campanelli has said Rockland has far more control on how many and where cell towers can be located than it has been led to believe. He said the cost to write an effective ordinance would be $8,500.
What the city needs to do, he said at the February meeting, was to enact ordinances that include procedural guidance for the Planning Board. That would include requiring the wireless companies and developers to show proof that their the towers are needed to fill in gaps in services.
“If there are no procedural guidance to local boards, you are throwing them under the bus,” Campanelli said at the Feb. 27 meeting.