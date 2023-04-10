News

Rockland resident Kyle Swan was one of several speakers Monday evening April 10 at the Rockland City Council meeting.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The Rockland City Council rejected Monday evening accepting an $8,500 anonymous donation to hire an out-of-state lawyer to create a stricter cell tower ordinance.

The vote came after emotional statements including from Councilor Penny York who said she has been threatened since being on the Council.

