ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council approved a resolve in support of the lobster industry but without language that one councilor said went too far in dismissing concerns about the impact on the endangered right whale.
The Council voted 5-0 at the Monday evening Aug. 14 meeting to approve the resolve.
That unanimous vote came after councilors voted 3-2 to delete three paragraphs from the resolve that claimed there was no evidence that right whales have been entangled in lobster gear.
Councilor Nicole Kalloch sponsored the resolve and voted against deleting the paragraphs. She was joined by Councilor Adam Lachman who said the statements being removed in the resolve were the same as positions voiced by state leaders and Maine's Congressional representatives.
Councilor Sarah Austin led the charge to remove some of the language in the resolve. That included these statements “Federal and market regulations based on no credible, evidence-based data are posing a threat to the elimination of Maine’s Lobster Industry. There has not been a single known Right whale entanglement in Maine lobster gear in over 20 years; and Maine lobster gear has never been linked to a Right Whale death."
The Council had discussed the resolve at its June 12 meeting and agreed to postpone a vote until the matter was forwarded to the Harbor Management Commission and Comprehensive Planning Commission for their input. Austin said Aug. 14, the comprehensive planning commission took no stand, saying it was a political issue. The Harbor Commission voted 4-0 to support the original resolve, according to minutes of that meeting.
Austin said she fully supports the lobster industry but that the Council should not wade into the murky waters of the science and data which is still being researched.
Other actions
The Council also took the following actions at the Aug. 14 meeting.
The Council voted unanimously to allow up to 20 parking permits for downtown business owners and employees in the city-owned Winter Street parking lot. The permits would be issued on a monthly basis. Annual permits may also be obtained. Another part of the proposed ordinance is to create a resident parking permit to use the Thorndike and Winter street parking lots. The Thorndike lot is also city owned. Residents along Main Street or adjoining streets would be eligible to get a resident permit.
The vote was a preliminary one with a formal public hearing and final vote scheduled for Sept. 11.
The Council approved Aug. 14 setting frees for parking permits. Employee parking permits at the Custom House parking lot are proposed at $40 per month or $440 for a year. The permit cost for the Thorndike parking lot is $30 per month or $300 for a year. And the cost for the Winter Street permits would be $20 per month or $220 per year.
Residential parking permits would be $25 per month or $275 a year at the Thorndike lot or $20 per month or $220 a year for using the Winter Street lot.
The Council also voted to approve a three-year extension of a contract with ecomaine for solid waste disposal. Terms are similar to the original contract.
The Council also approved a fee of $10 per space per day when the Rockland Farmers Market uses the Flanagan Community Center this winter.