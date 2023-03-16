News

rocklandcityhall
By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The City Council gave unanimous approval Monday evening, March 13 to place a ballot item on the June 13 election for the purchase of a new fire truck.

That was one of many items acted on March 13 by the Council.

