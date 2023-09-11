News

Cruise ships in Rockland Harbor in the pre-pandemic era.

ROCKLAND -- The City Council approved an order Monday night that could lead to additional cruise ship visits.

Harbor Master Molly Eddy said the revised order does not necessarily mean more ships will arrive in Rockland. She pointed out that the city can not prohibit any cruise ship from anchoring in the Harbor but can only limit what vessels tie up at public docks.

