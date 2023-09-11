ROCKLAND -- The City Council approved an order Monday night that could lead to additional cruise ship visits.
Harbor Master Molly Eddy said the revised order does not necessarily mean more ships will arrive in Rockland. She pointed out that the city can not prohibit any cruise ship from anchoring in the Harbor but can only limit what vessels tie up at public docks.
Eddy said that one large cruise ships can generate $20,000 in revenues. The cost to replace a city float, which are in need of replacement, is $30,000.
The revised order could allow two to three more large cruise ships combined in September and October. Additional smaller cruise ships (with 500 or fewer passengers) would also be allowed to dock at the public landing -- up to three in a day. Eddy said that most often the smaller cruise ships that use Rockland's facilities are about 100 passengers.
Callie Black pointed out an ad hoc harbor management commission recommended the original cap after 16 months of meetings and public comments. She said the cap was a compromise, noting some people did not want any cruise ships in the harbor.
"There are people who dread the thought of the city becoming another Bar Harbor," Black said.
The increase would lead to added water and air pollution that would harm the environment and marine wildlife, she said.
Amy Files also voiced concern about the change.
"It is hugely concerning to me that we would end an ordinance. It seems rather sneaky, rather hard to read as a regular person to understand what it means," Files said about the new policy approved Sept. 11.
She said the previous order was reached after considerable input from the public. If changes are made, the public process should be held again, she said.