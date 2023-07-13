News

Preliminary work lays foundation for future Harbor Park project

Rockland Community Development Director Julie Hashem, center, describes the city’s plans for the downtown waterfront to Hannah Pingree, director of Gov. Janet Mills’ Office of Policy Innovation and the Future during an Earth Day visit on April 22, 2022. Dan Burgess, the director of the governor’s energy office is on the left. Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council gave unanimous approval Monday evening to allowing the city to spend local money so that a proposed downtown waterfront project can go ahead if Congress approves funding.

The Council voted 5-0 at its July 10 meeting to authorize spending money from the downtown tax increment financing district for final engineering work, permitting costs, and preparing bid documents so that the project can be "shovel ready."

