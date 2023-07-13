Rockland Community Development Director Julie Hashem, center, describes the city’s plans for the downtown waterfront to Hannah Pingree, director of Gov. Janet Mills’ Office of Policy Innovation and the Future during an Earth Day visit on April 22, 2022. Dan Burgess, the director of the governor’s energy office is on the left. Photo by Stephen Betts
ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council gave unanimous approval Monday evening to allowing the city to spend local money so that a proposed downtown waterfront project can go ahead if Congress approves funding.
The Council voted 5-0 at its July 10 meeting to authorize spending money from the downtown tax increment financing district for final engineering work, permitting costs, and preparing bid documents so that the project can be "shovel ready."
The project, however, is contingent on Congress approving support of up to $4.3 million. Shovel-ready projects often have an advantage when seeking federal funding whether it be Congressionally-directed money or other federal grants.
The Council voted in March to apply for the Congressionally-directed spending for the project to encompass the Middle Pier and Buoy Park. There is no timetable when Congress will act on the recommended funding but it could be during the upcoming winter.
The project was developed by an ad hoc advisory committee working with consultants and interested stakeholders.
The project calls for redevelopment of the Middle Pier and increasing its height so that it can withstand storms and prevent sink holes. There will be upgrades to utilities to meet current codes, stormwater management, improved pedestrian connectivity including a harbor trail segment along the water edge through Buoy Park and handicapped accessibility for pedestrians to go to Park Drive.