ROCKLAND — A Rockland company has reached a settlement with a former employee who claimed he was discriminated against because of his race and age.
The terms of the settlement reached between Rockland Marine Corp. and Edgar Randolph have not been released.
The Maine Human Rights Commission voted 4-0 at its June 26 meeting to sign a "post-conciliation settlement agreement providing for public interest remedies" in the case.
The Commission had voted 5-0 at its Feb. 13 meeting to find that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Rockland Marine had discriminated against Randolph by creating a hostile work environment on the basis of race.
Randolph had filed the complaint with the Human Rights Commission in December 2020.
Rockland Marine had denied the allegations and contended he was fired after he engaged in unsafe behavior in the workplace.
Randolph, who is Black, was employed by Rockland Marine as a painter and carpenter beginning in 2004 until he was fired in June 2020 when he was 60 years old.
Randolph stated in his complaint to the Commission that the environment was always hostile to people who were not white. He reported other workers using racial slurs on several occasions and later other workers would refer to Black people as "colored people" despite him trying to explain why that was offensive.
One coworker placed a stuffed gorilla in the breakroom and labeled it as the "brother" of the only other Black employee at the company.
Two supervisors would place black foam pipes by their crotches and wave them at Randolph and ask if it looked familiar, according to his complaint.
He also said that the supervisors, including the owner, would frequently use racial slurs to refer to subcontractors from Central America and Puerto Rico and told them to "go back to Mexico."
The company responded to the complaint saying that Randolph was fired after he threw a 5-foot-long ice chisel over the edge of the railing to the ground 40 feet below which could have injured or killed someone.
The company also contended that the allegations of racism were largely untimely and had already been investigated and resolved or were inaccurate.
The company said after another Black employee filed a complaint with the Commission in 2017, it held a companywide meeting with workers and told them disrespect would not be tolerated. The company contended no further incidents had been reported since that meeting.
Randolph had said that a vice president hired in 2018 had made reference to the company having a lot of old workers and repeatedly asked a coworker who was 65 when he was going to retire.
The Commission voted 5-0 to find a hostile work place had been created. But the Commission voted 3-2 against finding that he was fired because of his race or age.