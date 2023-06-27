featured Rockland building sidewalk to improve pedestrian safety By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Rockland Public Services crews are building a sidewalk in front of the Flanagan Community Center on Limerock Street. Photo by Stephen Betts Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — The city is building a sidewalk outside the Flanagan Community Center to improve pedestrian safety.The sidewalk will stretch from the intersection of Union Street and extend west on Limerock Street until it meets up with the crosswalk across from High Street.Rockland Public Services Director Todd Philbrook said the sidewalk should be completed by mid-July. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language – returning in March Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. Get your business on the big screen. On-screen advertising at the Strand Theatre – 150/month! New days and Hours start next week! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists