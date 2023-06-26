ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Council approved a 2023-2024 budget on Monday evening that will mean no property tax increase.
Councilors tweaked the budget June 26 in its final review of the spending and revenue package, adding back money for outside social service agencies that had been reduced in a May 22 meeting.
The overall municipal budget was approved at $18 million, a 9 percent increase ($1.5 million) from the approved 2022-2023 budget of $16.5 million.
The city is budgeting considerably more non-property tax revenues for the budget that begins July 1, meaning there will be no change in the property taxes needed to fund the city government functions.
The two biggest changes made Monday evening were restoring money for outside social service agencies, including Rockland District Nursing Association, to the same amounts provided in 2022-2023; and reducing the amount of stormwater management spending by $129,000. Even with the $129,000 reduction, the city is still budgeting $800,000 for the stormwater improvements along Lindsey Brook not including thje $15 million voters approved in borrowing in a November 2022 referendum.
The Council restored money for outside social service agencies that includes $30,000 to Rockland District Nursing Association, $11,000 to Area Interfaith Outreach, $7,500 to St. Bernard's Soup Kitchen, and $1,500 to Waldo Community Action Programs.
The municipal budget calls for 5% raises for employees.
Non-property tax revenues are projected to increase by the $914,578. This includes projected increases in state revenue sharing, increases in investment income, more revenue at the dump expected from a commercial hauler who will bring the wastes directly to the transfer station instead of to EcoMaine, and $140,000 more projected revenue from larger cruise ships (500 passengers or more) returning to Rockland.
To offset the major increase in spending, Councilors are taking $750,000 out of the undesignated general fund balance (surplus) to reduce the impact on property taxes.
The current city surplus is estimated at $3.5 million.
The largest account is public services which was approved at $3,889,834. The shifting of three people from the wastewater department to the public services department to handle stormwater management is a new separate account proposed at $1,248,576.
The Council approved increases dump fees including increasing the annual dump sticker from $145 to $150. The orange per bag fees will also increase. The 22-gallon bags will increase by 50 cents each, reaching $2 per bag. The 33-gallon bags will increase 50 cents to $2.75.
The 12-gallon bags will be discontinued because the manufacturer used by the city has stopped producing them, Public Services Director Todd Philbrook said Monday evening. He said if he can find another company that produces them, he would propose adding that as an option.
The fire department was approved at $2,922,064 which represents a 12% increase. This is the first full year with the additional fourth three-person shift approved last year by the Council. The 2022-2023 budget only included six months of that additional shift.
The police department budget was approved at $2,685,679, a 6% increase. This includes the removal of one of four vacant officer positions.
The general government budget was approved at $3,194,198, a 6% increase. This includes the manager's office, clerk, assessment, finance, legislative, and insurance.
Debt service was budgeted at $1,425,686, a 3% increase.
The library budget was approved at $693,003, a 7% increase.
The harbor budget was approved at $530,996, a 47% increase due to infrastructure work.
The code enforcement budget was approved at $449,056, a 1% increase.
The economic development budget was approved at $260,617, a 20% increase. This includes the addition of a part-time communications position to get information out to the public. The Council, however, directed that the position not be filled until mid-budget in January to allow for less of an increase.
The recreation budget was approved at $289,668, a 1% increase.
The sewer department budget, which is funded through sewer fees, was approved at $4,646,233, a decrease of 8%. This is due to shifting the three workers to the public services department.
The wastewater budget is projected to result in a 9% sewer rate hike which would mean an increase of $84 a year for a home that uses the minimum amount of water. The increase in disposal of sludge is the biggest reason for the increase. The city no longer can dispose of it as compost with the discovery of forever chemicals in the sludge which is a nationwide issue.
The Council also voted to spend $45,000 for its annual support of Rockland Main Street Inc. The money comes from the property taxes collected in the downtown tax increment financing district.