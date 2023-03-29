ROCKLAND -- Regional School Unit 13, which covers Rockland, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Owls Head and Cushing, will receive nearly $850,000 more in state aid for 2023-2024.
The Maine Department of Education adjusted its estimated state aid for schools this week after acknowledging the original estimates had been based on a math error.
Under the revised, corrected version, Regional School Unit 13 is projected to receive $7,859,095 in state education aid for 2023-2024. This is $850,000 more than the district received in 2022-2023. And it is nearly $600,000 more than what the district had originally expected to receive for 2023-2024.
"This is fantastic news," said RSU 13 Business Manager Max Black.
He said the reason for the large increase would be based on the state aid formula which he pointed out was complicated and has many factors including state valuation and the number of special education students for examples.
RSU 13 has been calling for changes to the state formula to include median household incomes but those efforts have not been successful at the Legislative level.
Business Manager Max Black said last month that if the district were to keep the same number of staff next year (a status quo budget) the costs would increase at least $1,150,000 due to contracted pay raises and a projected 8 percent increase in health insurance. The actual increase in health insurance is expected to be known in early April.
The current schedule for the district's budget development is for Superintendent John McDonald to present his proposed budget on April 25 with a vote of the full board on May 3. The annual public budget meeting vote would be held May 18 at the Oceanside High School auditorium. Whatever budget is approved by the residents who attend that meeting would go to a validation referendum at the polls in the five RSU 13 communities (Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston and Cushing) on Tuesday, June 13.
The approved 2022-2023 budget is $35.3 million.
The state aid will offer property tax relief to all towns in the district except Owls Head. That is due to the state formula. Owls Head receives no state aid based on its number of students and state property valuation.
Locally, some other districts saw changes while others did not.
St. George is projected to receive $476,677 in state aid for its municipal school unit for 2023-2024. This is the same as the original projection. But it is $255,000 less than what the district is receiving in 2022-2023.
RSU 40 (Warren, Union, Friendship, Washington, and Waldoboro) is projected to receive $14,511,343 for 2023-2024. That is $504,069 more than the original projection. That is $1.2 million more than the district is receiving in 2022-2023.