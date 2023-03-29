News

McLainSchool

The McLain School in Rockland where the administrative offices for RSU 13 are located.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- Regional School Unit 13, which covers Rockland, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Owls Head and Cushing, will receive nearly $850,000 more in state aid for 2023-2024.

The Maine Department of Education adjusted its estimated state aid for schools this week after acknowledging the original estimates had been based on a math error.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you