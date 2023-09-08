News

RSU 13 Board meeting Sept. 6, 2023

RSU 13 Board Chair Loren Andrews, left, discussed generative artificial intelligence at the Board's Wednesday evening Sept. 6 meeting. Superintendent John McDonald listens.

ROCKLAND — Artificial intelligence is exploding now and schools must be ready to respond to the opportunities and challenges it provides, the chair of the Rockland area school board said.

Regional School Unit 13 Board Chair Loren Andrews spoke about the new technology during the Board's Wednesday evening Sept. 6 meeting.

Recommended for you