ROCKLAND — Artificial intelligence is exploding now and schools must be ready to respond to the opportunities and challenges it provides, the chair of the Rockland area school board said.
Regional School Unit 13 Board Chair Loren Andrews spoke about the new technology during the Board's Wednesday evening Sept. 6 meeting.
"You may be repulsed by it, but it's here," Andrews told board members.
Board member Brad Choyt echoed those comments.
"This is being discussed at schools around the world. It's here to stay and it's the number-one topic right now," Choyt said.
Andrews said the district needs to determine how it should be used to help students learn. He said generative artificial intelligence does exponentially increase the ability to research a subject and he has used it in his research.
The district will need to provide professional development for staff, Choyt said.
Board member Carol Bachofner said her concerns are what are the sources of information provided in AI searches and who is financially benefiting from that.
Board member Jason White said it is difficult to detect that students have used AI research. He said students need to be required to verify the information that is generated.
Choyt said the district simply can't ban the use of AI but guardrails need to be put in place.
"This is uncharted territory," he said.
Superintendent John McDonald said it was important for students to look into the source of material.
"Test and verify," he said.
Andrews showed examples of questions he asked and how within moments, a research paper can be created. He also showed examples of how graphics can be created, and videos simply with the press of a button.
The superintendent and board members said one of AI's weaknesses is creating good poetry.
Also at the Sept. 6 meeting, the superintendent discussed vacancies that remain in the district. That includes two school psychologists, special education teachers, a high school social worker, a high school science teacher, a middle school social worker and a number of educational technicians.
The Board was informed of the appointment of several new staff hirings, including Emma Simmons as a second grade teacher at the Cushing Community School; Jeanee Cwieka as an upper elementary teacher at the South School; and Lisa Spaulding, an eighth grade science teacher.
The Board also received the resignation of Matt Petrie as a physical education teacher at the Thomaston Grammar School.