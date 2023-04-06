ROCKLAND — The Rockland area school board unanimously voted Wednesday night to purchase the bus garage in Thomaston.
The Board also unanimously approved April 5 replacing the bleachers at Oceanside High School in Rockland.
The district is purchasing the bus garage at 25-27 Eltee Circle in Thomaston, off Dexter Street Extension, for $535,000. The asking price had been $579,000.
The district has leased the garage since December 2013 and the current lease runs through July 2025. The district is paying $3,400 per month ($40,800 annually) to the owner, DRT Properties, LLC, which is owned by John Frye.
RSU 13 Business Manager Max Black said that a 10-year municipal lease agreement means the district will be paying $69,000 annually but it can pay off that agreement much earlier. The sale does not go before the public because it is a municipal lease agreement.
The property consists of nearly 2 acres with two buildings — one is 3,226-square feet and other 1,200-square feet.
The business manager said at the finance committee's Feb. 14 meeting that in the next two to three years, the lot will have to be paved. He said April 6 that the cost will not be known until bids are solicited.
The Board also approved spending $128,000 to replace the bleachers at Oceanside High School.
RSU 13 Superintendent John McDonald said the bleachers are ancient. He said the seating has been replaced but the framing for the bleachers is the original.
The school was built and opened in 1962.
The new bleachers include a remote control function so people don't have to pull them out or push them back in.
The floor will be refinished. Windows will also be replaced.