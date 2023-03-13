ROCKLAND — The Rockland area school district's budget will rise by at least 3 percent ($1,150,000) if the system keeps the same number of staff in 2023-2024.
And Regional School Unit 13 is considering purchasing the bus garage in Thomaston that the district has leased for 10 years.
The Board's finance committee met Feb. 14 with the business manager and superintendent to discuss the development of the 2023-2024 budget. The full board is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the South School in Rockland to further discuss the budget.
The current schedule for the district's budget development is for Superintendent John McDonald to present his proposed budget on April 25 with a vote of the full board on May 3. The annual public budget meeting vote would be held May 18 at the Oceanside High School auditorium. Whatever budget is approved by the residents who attend that meeting would go to a validation referendum at the polls in the five RSU 13 communities (Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston and Cushing) on Tuesday, June 13.
Business Manager Max Black said that if the district were to keep the same number of staff next year (a status quo budget) the costs would increase at least $1,150,000 due to contracted pay raises and a projected 8 percent increase in health insurance. The actual increase in health insurance is expected to be known in early April.
The approved 2022-2023 budget is $35.3 million.
The district is tentatively projected to receive an additional $260,000 in state subsidy, Black said.
Owls Head Select Board Chair Gordon Page issued a letter March 10 to the town's school board representative Sarah Post where he called for budget cuts.
"The taxpayers in Owls Head are at the breaking point and with little to no relief from the state, serious and immediate reductions need to be made to the RSU 13 budget," Page said. "Please advocate for cutting expenses, even if it means eliminating positions."
"While decisions to NOT refill vacancies may be presented by the administration as a step in the right direction, the more courageous move, and the one that will demonstrate a sincere intent to reduce the burden on RSU 13 taxpayers, is to actually let people go," the Owls Head chair said.
He referenced a proposal by the Lewiston school superintendent to cut more than 50 positions, with that district facing cuts in state and federal aid and increased costs.
Bus garage
The RSU 13 business manager also said he was recommending the district acquire the bus garage at 25-27 Eltee Circle in Thomaston, off Dexter Street Extension.
The district has leased the garage since December 2013 and the current lease runs through July 2025. The district is paying $3,400 per month ($40,800 annually) to the owner, DRT Prfoperties, LLC, which is owned by John Frye.
The business manager said the property is for sale for $579,000 but he hopes the district could acquire it for less than the asking price. He said an inspection and appraisal will need to be done before a price was determined. The annual repayment for a 10-year deal at 5.13 percent interest would be $75,474 a year if the borrowing is $579,000.
The district will have to put such a purchase out to district voters.
Black said the parking lot will need to be repaved at some point, at a cost of $400,000.
The district wants to install three-phase power for its electric bus but questioned whether the investment should be made unless the district owns the building.
The property consists of nearly 2 acres with two buildings — one is 3,226-square feet and other 1,200-square feet.