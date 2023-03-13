News

busgarage

The bus garage in Thomaston being eyed for purchase by RSU 13.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland area school district's budget will rise by at least 3 percent ($1,150,000) if the system keeps the same number of staff in 2023-2024.

And Regional School Unit 13 is considering purchasing the bus garage in Thomaston that the district has leased for 10 years.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

