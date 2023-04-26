ROCKLAND -- The Rockland area school board is scheduled to vote May 3 on a proposed 2023-2024 budget that is up 3.8 percent.
The Regional School Unit 13 Budget Committee agreed Tuesday evening April 25 to send the $36,680,181 spending package on to the full Board.
Superintendent John McDonald said he thinks the administration put together a pretty good budget. He pointed out other local districts had higher increases, one in the double digits.
Once the Board votes on a proposed budget for 2023-2024, the package will go to residents at a district-wide budget meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday May 25 at Oceanside High School auditorium in Rockland. Any registered voter of Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston, and Cushing can attend and vote on setting a budget.
Whatever budget is approved at that district-wide meeting will be on the Tuesday, June 13 ballot at the polls in each community for a yes or no validation vote.
The budget includes an additional fifth-grade teaching position at Thomaston Grammar School due to higher enrollment, a multi-lingual teacher, and an occupational therapist for special education.
McDonald said he is also working to add a pre-kindergarten class in Thomaston at the Thomaston Academy and one and maybe two additional pre-kindergarten classes in Rockland. There are currently two pre-kindergarten classes in the district -- one at the Ash Point Community School in Owls Head and one at the South School in Rockland.
McDonald said within three years, he would like to see pre-kindergarten available for all children in the district.
RSU 13 is projected to receive $7,859,095 in state education aid for 2023-2024. This is $850,000 more than the district received in 2022-2023, and nearly $600,000 more than what the district had originally expected to receive for 2023-2024.
Board member Kelli McCannell of Rockland asked that the Board make a presentation to the Owls Head Select Board because of its concerns on the financial impact of the budget on the town.
Board Chair Loren Andrews agreed, pointing out the state's education funding formula prevents Owls Head from receiving state aid for schools.
"Owls Head will experience more of a sticker shock because of the state funding formula," Andrews said.
The Maine Legislature Committee on Education and Cultural Services rejected a bill last week to include a community's median income in the state funding formula.
The proposed 2023-2024 budget is up $1,360,000 from the approved 2022-2023 budget. Wage and benefit increases as well as higher costs for energy are the main factors behind the overall budget hike.
The 3.8 percent spending increase is less than national inflation rate of 6 percent.
Owls Head will see the largest increase because it does not receive subsidy under the state education formula. Owls Head is projected to pay nearly $4.5 million for 2023-2024, an increase of $277,000 (6.2 percent).
Rockland will pay slightly more than $11.1 million, an increase of $176,000 (2.7 percent).
Thomaston will pay slightly more than $5 million, an increase of $59,000 (1.2 percent).
South Thomaston will pay slightly more than $3.7 million, an increase of $116,0000 (3.1 percent).
And Cushing will pay $4.1 million, and increase of $74,000 (1.8 percent).