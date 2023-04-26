News

RSU 13 Board Chair Loren Andrews during the Board's Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday evening April 25.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The Rockland area school board is scheduled to vote May 3 on a proposed 2023-2024 budget that is up 3.8 percent.

The Regional School Unit 13 Budget Committee agreed Tuesday evening April 25 to send the $36,680,181 spending package on to the full Board.

