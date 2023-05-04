ROCKLAND — The Regional School Unit 13 school board unanimously approved Wednesday night a proposed 2023-2024 budget that is up 3.8%.
The proposed $36,680,181 spending package now goes to the residents at a district-wide meeting to be held 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Oceanside High School auditorium in Rockland. Any registered voter of Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston or Cushing can attend and vote on the budget. By majority vote at that meeting, cuts or additions can be made.
Whatever budget is approved at that district-wide meeting will be on the Tuesday, June 13 ballot at the polls in each community for a yes or no validation vote.
The RSU 13 communities — except Owls Head — are projected to receive $7,859,095 in state education aid for 2023-2024. This is $850,000 more than the district communities received in 2022-2023, and nearly $600,000 more than what had originally been set for 2023-2024.
The proposed 2023-2024 budget is up $1,360,000 from the approved 2022-2023 budget. Wage and benefit increases as well as higher costs for energy are the main factors behind the overall budget hike.
The 3.8 percent spending increase is less than national inflation rate of six percent.
Owls Head will see the largest increase because it does not receive subsidy under the state education formula. Owls Head is projected to pay nearly $4.5 million for 2023-2024, an increase of $277,000 (6.2%).
Superintendent John McDonald, Chair Loren Andrews, and Owls Head school board member Sarah Post are scheduled to attend a meeting of the Owls Head Select Board at 4 p.m. Monday, May 15 to discuss the budget.
The meeting was arranged by Select Board Chair Gordon Page who has previously called for the district to make cuts to the budget.
Board Chair Andrews pointed out last month that the state's education funding formula prevents Owls Head from receiving state aid for schools.
"Owls Head will experience more of a sticker shock because of the state funding formula," Andrews said at an April school budget committee meeting.
Rockland will pay slightly more than $11.1 million for the 2023-2024 school budget, an increase of $176,000 (2.7%). The city manager unveiled his proposed 2023-2024 municipal budget for Rockland which would require no additional property tax dollars to run city government.
Thomaston will pay slightly more than $5 million, an increase of $59,000 (1.2%).
South Thomaston will pay slightly more than $3.7 million, an increase of $116,0000 (3.1%).
And Cushing will pay $4.1 million, and increase of $74,000 (1.8%).
Superintendent John McDonald has said he thinks the administration put together a pretty good budget. He pointed out other local districts had higher increases, one in the double digits.
The budget includes an additional fifth-grade teaching position at Thomaston Grammar School due to higher enrollment, a multi-lingual teacher, and an occupational therapist for special education.
McDonald said he is confident the district can add a pre-K class in Thomaston. The district may also add two additional pre-K classes in Rockland. There are currently two pre-K classes in the district — one at the Ash Point Community School in Owls Head and one at the South School in Rockland.