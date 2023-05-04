News

The Regional School Unit 13 Board voted unanimously Wednesday night May 3 to approved a 2023-2024 budget.

ROCKLAND — The Regional School Unit 13 school board unanimously approved Wednesday night a proposed 2023-2024 budget that is up 3.8%.

The proposed $36,680,181 spending package now goes to the residents at a district-wide meeting to be held 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Oceanside High School auditorium in Rockland. Any registered voter of Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston or Cushing can attend and vote on the budget. By majority vote at that meeting, cuts or additions can be made.

