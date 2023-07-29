ROCKLAND -- The Rockland area school board has a large number of staff changes on its Wednesday, Aug. 2 meeting agenda including the hiring of a district business manager and a principal for Oceanside Middle School.
The Regional School Unit 13 Board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the South School in Rockland.
The Board is being asked to approve the superintendent's appointment of the following personnel:
Katherine Hunt as business manager. She succeeds Max Black who resigned in June.
Hunt has recently been the Director of Finance and Administration for Mobius Inc. in Damariscotta and is the former business manager for AOS 93 in Damariscotta. She has accounting and school finance experience.
Shelby Biddy as principal of Oceanside Middle School. She succeeds Colden Golann who resigned at the end of the past school year.
Biddy has a master's degree in educational leadership from San Jose State and a degree in psychology. Her experience includes schools in San Fransisco and other cities in California. She has much experience with diverse populations, Superintendent John McDonald said. She lives in Alna.
Sara Adams as school nurse of Oceanside Middle School.
Alyce Goodridge as kindergarten teacher at Thomaston Grammar School.
Rachel Heath as school nurse at Thomaston Grammar School.
Amber Webber as resource room teacher at Thomaston Grammar School,
Peter Walsh as grade 8 science teacher at Oceanside Middle School.
Megan Godbout as social worker at Oceanside High School.
Heidi Taylor as school counselor at Oceanside Middle School.
Jeffrey Fowler as physical education teacher at the South School.
And Brandy Walsh as alternative education teacher at Oceanside Middle School.
The Board will also formally receive the resignation of the following staff:
Ashley Turgeon as school nurse at the Thomaston Grammar School and Oceanside Middle School.
Gabriella Duke as physical education teacher at the South School.
Sarah Dyer as special education case manager.
Jessica Falconer as social Worker at Oceanside High School.
Emily Hall as science teacher at Oceanside High School.
Nadejda Stancioff as social worker at Oceanside Middle School.
Amy McFarland, grade 2 teacher at the Cushing Community School.
Kristina Moro as upper elementary teacher at South School.