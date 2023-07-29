News

RSU 13 School Board

The Regional School Unit 13 Board at its May 3 meeting.

 Screenshot

ROCKLAND -- The Rockland area school board has a large number of staff changes on its Wednesday, Aug. 2 meeting agenda  including the hiring of a district business manager and a principal for Oceanside Middle School.

The Regional School Unit 13 Board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the South School in Rockland.

Recommended for you