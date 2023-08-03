News

RSU 13 Board meeting

RSU 13 Superintendent John McDonald and newly hired Business Manager Katherine Hunt at the Board's Aug. 2 meeting.

ROCKLAND — The modular building for Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston should arrive by the end of August, Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald told board members Wednesday evening Aug. 2.

The building will be an 123-by-60-foot modular structure with eight classrooms to serve alternative education on the grounds of Oceanside Middle School. The information technology department would also relocate to that building from the basement of the McLain School in Rockland where it has been for many years.

Recommended for you