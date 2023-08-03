ROCKLAND — The modular building for Oceanside Middle School in Thomaston should arrive by the end of August, Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald told board members Wednesday evening Aug. 2.
The building will be an 123-by-60-foot modular structure with eight classrooms to serve alternative education on the grounds of Oceanside Middle School. The information technology department would also relocate to that building from the basement of the McLain School in Rockland where it has been for many years.
The two modular classrooms for Oceanside High School in Rockland await approval from the Rockland Planning Board. That project will be reviewed by the Planning Board at its Aug. 15 meeting.
The plan is to have two buildings erected on the grounds of Oceanside High School at 400 Broadway. One would be a six-classroom, 106-by-60-foot building for alternative education and an intensive special education needs program, and the other would be a 68-by-60-foot classroom building for adult education.
The buildings will be located on a grassy area on the southwest side of the school, near the tennis courts and adjacent to an athletic field.
Adult education is currently located on the second floor of the McLain School. Alternative education is at the South School.
The superintendent offered additional updates on construction work in the district during the Aug. 2 meeting. He said installation of new windows at the high school is nearly complete, with all of the windows in the 1962-built school having been replaced by the start of the school year.
The new bleachers for the high school gymnasium are expected to arrive in September. He said installation will not take a long time. The new ones can be extended or retracted with the push of a button, he said.
New windows and siding are also being installed at the South School in Rockland.
Superintendent McDonald also updated the Board members on staffing issues. Despite the hirings approved Aug. 2, the school leader said there are 15 teaching vacancies and 15 support staff vacancies to fill.
He said those are higher numbers than in past year. Districts throughout Maine are facing similar shortages, he said. McDonald said he was optimistic many of those would be filled before school begins but that if not, long-term substitutes will be used.
RSU 13 has a booth at the Maine Lobster Festival to recruit staff.