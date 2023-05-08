News

School leaders from the Midcoast gathered in December 2016 to discuss starting school later for middle and high school students.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Rockland area school board will continue a discussion next month on whether to study the possibility of changing school start times.

The Regional School Unit 13 Board discussed the issue at an April 27 workshop. In the end, the Board said it would take up the matter again at a June workshop and decide how to proceed.

