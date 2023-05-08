ROCKLAND — The Rockland area school board will continue a discussion next month on whether to study the possibility of changing school start times.
The Regional School Unit 13 Board discussed the issue at an April 27 workshop. In the end, the Board said it would take up the matter again at a June workshop and decide how to proceed.
The workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at the South School in Rockland. The RSU 13 Board also said that its June workshop will look at the issue of use of cell phones by students in schools.
Board Chair Loren Andrews said at the April 27 meeting that the science was clear that a later start for adolescents (8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m.) was better for this age group.
"Adolescents are struggling so much. Anything we can do to help them be successful, we should do," Andrews said.
Superintendent John McDonald said he was very much in favor of a later start for the older students. His suggestion was to flip the start times so elementary students would begin at 7 a.m. and middle school and high school at 9 a.m.
He acknowledged one concern with the change would be that young students would be waiting for buses in the dark during the winter.
The superintendent said he expects there will be push back to any such proposed change. The last time this was being considered by RSU 13, a survey showed a lot of opposition.
Board member Rebecca Roveto said if this is the best thing for students, the district should consider it.
Board member Kelli McCannell said input from students would be important and they can talk with their parents.
McDonald said if there is support and a change is made, it would not be until the start of the 2024-2025 school year. He said there would also have to be coordination with other districts in the area that attend the Midcoast School of Technology.
School officials from the region considered starting school later for middle and high schools back in 2016. A meeting of superintendents and school board representatives from the region met in December 2016 at the Mid-coast School of Technology in Rockland.
Jeremy Ray, the superintendent of schools in Biddeford and Dayton, was a guest speaker because his district had made the start change. He said a core group of parents helped spread the message for his schools when the board was developing its late start proposal. He also said those parents were active on social media to respond to comments about the proposed change and provide accurate information.
Ray, who served as principal of the Appleton Village School from 2002 through 2004, addressed the gathering and ticked off a list of positive effects from the later start in his southern Maine district.
He said attendance at both the high school and middle school increased, fewer students came late to school, more students rode the buses and there was less car congestion for parents dropping off students.
He said there was little negative effect on athletics from the later start.
The proposal did not go forward in 2016 after there was considerable opposition voiced by parents over concerns that included child care.