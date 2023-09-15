Midcoast merchants saw revenues down again in July compared to a year ago.
The monthly taxable sales figures from the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services shows that sales totaled $88.8 million in July for the region that includes all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County communities of Lincolnville and Islesboro. This is down 2 percent from July 2022 when a July record was set at $90.5 million.
Inflation from July 2022 to July 2023 was 3.2 percent.
June sales were down 5 percent from a year ago. May sales were up about 1 percent from a year ago.
Building supply stores in the region increased 3 percent in July compared to a year ago, reaching $15.5 million.
Taxable sales at food stores during July fell 8 percent from a year ago, dropping to $9.2 million.
General merchandise sales — those largely made at department stores — rose 6 percent, reaching $13.4 million in July.
Motor vehicle sales — which includes motorboats — dropped 5 percent, falling to $13.5 million during July.
Restaurants saw sales increase 3 percent, reaching $16.5 million. Restaurants during July accounted for the most sales of any business category during July.
Lodging businesses saw sales drop 6 percent in July compared to a year ago, falling to $11.7 million.
And a miscellaneous group of stores that includes gift shops, antiques shops, jewelers, sporting goods, and pharmacies reported sales of $8.9 million, down 13 percent from a year ago.
Statewide, retail sales rose 1 percent, reaching slightly more than $3.1 billion.
July and August are typically the months with the most sales for the Midcoast.