News

Downtown Rockland

Midcoast merchants saw revenues down again in July compared to a year ago.

The monthly taxable sales figures from the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services shows that sales totaled $88.8 million in July for the region that includes all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County communities of Lincolnville and Islesboro. This is down 2 percent from July 2022 when a July record was set at $90.5 million.

Recommended for you