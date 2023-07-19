Retail sales in the Midcoast rose 1.3 percent in May compared to a year earlier, according to the latest state economic figures.
Total retail sales for the region — covering all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro — were $66.2 million in May 2023, according to the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services. This was a record for May, surpassing last year's record of $65.3 million.
The 1.3 percent May to May increase was less than the 4-percent inflation rate during that 12-month stretch.
Building supply sales remained strong locally with sales totaling $17 million in May 2023, up nearly 5 percent from a year earlier.
Motor vehicle sales increased 4 percent, reaching $12.6 million in May.
Sales of taxable items at food stores dropped 5 percent, falling to $7 million in May 2023. Most food is exempt from the state’s sales tax and not included in the Maine Revenue Services monthly figures.
General merchandise sales, those largely found at department stores, jumped 10 percent, reaching $11 million in May.
Restaurants sales increased 5 percent in May compared to a year earlier, reaching $6.6 million.
Lodging sales were down about 8 percent, falling to $3.3 million during May.
And the miscellaneous group of stores, which includes gift shops, antiques shops, jewelers, sporting goods and pharmacies, had sales plummet 14 percent from the previous May, falling to $6.7 million.
The slight increase in May sales compared to a year ago, breaks a three-month string of consecutive months in which sales declined from a year earlier.