News

rocklanddowntownjune2022

Downtown Main Street in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

Retail sales in the Midcoast rose 1.3 percent in May compared to a year earlier, according to the latest state economic figures.

Total retail sales for the region — covering all of Knox County as well as the adjacent Waldo County towns of Lincolnville and Islesboro — were $66.2 million in May 2023, according to the Maine Bureau of Revenue Services. This was a record for May, surpassing last year's record of $65.3 million.

Recommended for you