The auction company would not disclose the name of the buyer but said the sale price was $75,900.
The Victory Chimes is docked at the Maritime Traditions wharf at the end of Captain Spear Drive in Rockland. The vessel, however, has to be moved by May 15.
Owner and captain, Sam Sikkema, said the title has not yet been transferred but confirmed the new owners will be Miles and Alex Pincus. He said they have not said what they plan to do with the vessel.
The sailors and brothers Pincus, however, own and operate vessels which serve as restaurants in the New York City area through the company Crewny. Two of the vessel/restaurants are the the Pilot and Grand Banks. The Grand Banks was the former wooden schooner Sherman Zwicker. The Pilot is a seasonal oyster bar.
A telephone message was left Wednesday, May 10 for the Pincuses.
The Victory Chimes has 21 cabins and can accommodate 43 passengers.
Sikkema, announced in August 2022 the ship’s long sailing career in Maine would end in October 2022 without a buyer. Last year, Captain Sikkema said, “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes last sailing season. Upcoming Coast Guard compliance, cost and availability of materials for upcoming maintenance, the lack of ability to haul the ship in Maine and the losses of the 2020 season have all become a hill too big to climb.”
Built in 1900, Victory Chimes has sailed the Maine coast since 1954 as a “windjammer” (sailing pleasure craft for paying guests).
The ship was originally launched in Bethel, Del., as one of 4,000 such cargo ships. Then named Edwin & Maud, it hauled cargo in the Chesapeake Bay until 1946. It was then converted to the passenger trade. The ship is the last of the large, former cargo schooners still sailing, according to the statement released by the owner.
In 1987, Tom Monaghan, then owner of Domino’s Pizza and the Detroit Tigers Baseball Club, purchased the vessel and put it through an extensive restoration at Samples Ship Yard in Boothbay. In 1989, Domino’s put the infrequently used vessel — then named the Domino Effect — up for sale.
The only interested party had plans to ship the schooner to Japan and use it for a sushi restaurant.
That is when Capts. Kip Files and Paul DeGaeta stepped forward and purchased the Victory Chimes in 1990 and returned it to the Maine windjammer trade. This prompted the Maine Legislature to bestow the honor of “Official Windjammer of the state of Maine.”