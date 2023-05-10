News

The Victory Chimes

The Victory Chimes remains under wrap at the Maritime Traditions wharf at the end of Captain Spear Drive in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The 128-foot-long historic wooden schooner Victory Chimes, which hails out of Rockland, was sold at auction this week.

And it appears the new owners will be taking the historic sailing vessel out of state where it may serve as a restaurant.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

