HOPE — Despite it being one of the only nice evenings so far this summer, more than 80 residents turned out to the Hope Corner Fire Station to participate in pure democracy, approve the budget and take care of municipal business Thursday night, July 20.
One of the memorable moments in the evening came when Select Board member Charles Weidman compared the town office staff to "toilet paper," and meant it as a sincere compliment.
The issue came up as the townspeople were voting on municipal budget figures. Budget Committee Chair William Pearse Jr. wanted residents to be aware that the budget includes a 7.1% increase in wages for town office staff when most years that figure goes up by 2 or 3%. Select Board members noted that they had compared wages to other towns and found that even with the increase Hope would be on the low side. They also praised the small staff of four for doing work to provide services to townspeople. In some town offices around the state the same amount of work is performed by much larger staffs.
"I’m going to put this in terms that everyone can understand," Weidman said. "Toilet paper has a job. Some are better at that job, some are worse. The cost of any particular brand of toilet paper is the same whether it is wiping the butt of a billionaire or that of a homeless person. The jobs of a Town Office staff are the same whether the town is Camden or Eustis. Our office staff is super premium toilet paper that we are getting at the cost of the scratchy off-brand stuff. Constantly questioning the compensation of our office staff is demeaning, devaluing and demoralizing."
Bookkeeper and Deputy Town Administrator Chelsea Summers said after the meeting that she wants to be the fluffiest and best toilet paper she can be.
The meeting opened with recognition of the Hope Historical Society members, to which this year's town report is dedicated.
Fire Chief Clarence Keller reminded residents of the effort to raise funds for Connie Bassett Magivney, who lost everything after a brush fire spread to her home on Camden Road in 2021. An account has been set up with Camden National Bank and any branch can receive donations to Restore Connie's Hope, and there are also PayPal and online options for helping her in her effort to move her new mobile home from Brunswick back to Hope. About $14,000 has been raised so far, but more is needed.
David Hall invited residents to the 25th anniversary celebration of True Park, where two pickle ball courts have been added. The event, which includes games for kids and food was set for Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Melissa Reynolds, an attorney, was elected moderator for the town meeting.
Select Board Chair Sarah Ann Smith said she believed this to be the largest turnout for a town meeting since a controversial vote on a solar project in the past. She thanked the residents for being there. "You are the legislative body for the town," she said. "Every voice counts."
She thanked retiring Select Board member Richard Crabtree for his service, noting that she enjoyed working with him for his wisdom and his humor.
She praised the town staff. "These are the folks who make this town function and run."
She said the budget was up in part due to inflation and increased fuel costs, but said thanks to Town Administrator Samantha Mank, the budget being proposed could keep the property tax rate from seeing a major increase. There were figures in the budget proposed by the Budget Committee and some different figures from the Select Board. The Select Board budget would take more money from the surplus or unassigned fund balance and put it toward lowering taxes than the Budget Committee figures, which saved more money for future expenses. The Select Board budget would mean a property tax rate of about $17.49 per $1,000 of assessed property and the Budget Committee came in at about $17.55, up from the current $17.15.
One reason for the difference between the committees is the town has been waiting for budget audit figures from the school, which would allow it to know how much is in surplus. That caused the delay in town meeting this year and it changed the budget meeting schedule and the joint meetings of the Budget Committee and the Select Board did not happen as they normally do.
Townspeople opted to go with the Budget Committee's recommendation of taking $260,000 from the unassigned fund balance rather than the Select Board recommendation of $325,000.
Smith, saying she was speaking only as "Citizen Sarah," expressed support for this move.
The town is looking at some expenses coming up including a new roof needed for the school, upcoming teacher contract negotiations and the need for new firetrucks.
In talking about the $798,027 public works budget, former Select Board member Bruce Haffner continued his longstanding argument that the town should buy trucks and equipment to plow and maintain its own roads rather than contracting the work out. He said it cost less in the town of Washington to plow and maintain more roads. Select Board member Wayne Luce argued the quality of the roads in Hope are better than in Washington. The budget was passed by the townspeople.
The town voted to enact a moratorium on metallic mining activities without debate.
Articles 3 and 4 amending Hope's zoning map and Shoreland Zone Ordinance generated more debate. The amendments were proposed to bring the town ordinance in line with changes in the state requirements, but some residents argued the town should maintain stronger protections for shoreland marshes and wetlands.
Langley Willauer said, "This looks like open season on our cherished wetlands," and urged residents to vote against it.
Townspeople voted 61-24 for article 3 and 50-25 for article 4 to approve the proposed changes.
Residents voted down a proposal for $1,113 for Spectrum Generations, which provides Meals on Wheels. Smith said residents in Hope are caring and can decide what to donate on their own to local charities without the town forcing them to donate through the budget. The item was on the warrant due to a petition.