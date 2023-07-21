News

New England Town Meeting

More than 80 people turn out and vote July 20 at Hope's annual town meeting.

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

HOPE — Despite it being one of the only nice evenings so far this summer, more than 80 residents turned out to the Hope Corner Fire Station to participate in pure democracy, approve the budget and take care of municipal business Thursday night, July 20. 

Townspeople arrive in Hope

Deputy Town Administrator Chelsea Summers, right, helps residents from Hope as they arrive at the annual town meeting on July 20. 

One of the memorable moments in the evening came when Select Board member Charles Weidman compared the town office staff to "toilet paper," and meant it as a sincere compliment. 

Chelsea Summers

Hope Deputy Town Administrator and Bookkeeper Chelsea Summers. 
Hope Fire Chief Clarence Keller

Hope Fire Chief Clarence Keller reminds residents at town meeting of a fundraiser for a woman who lost her home in a fire. 
Swearing in the moderator

Town Clerk Pamela Smith, left, swears in Town Meeting Moderator Melissa Reynolds. 
Hope Select Board

Town officials in Hope sit up front during the town meeting. They are, from left, Code Enforcement Officer Matthew Deane, Town Administrator Samantha Mank, Select Board members Charles Weidman, Wayne Luce, Chair Sarah Ann Smith and Select Board member Michael Brown.
William Pearse Jr.

Hope Budget Committee Chair William Pearse Jr. explains budget items at town meeting. 
Bruce Haffner

Former Hope Select Board member Bruce Haffner argues the town should buy its own snow plows. 
Langley Willauer

Former Planning Board Chair Langley Willauer speaks against zoning changes at town meeting. 
Hope Zoning Map

The zoning map of Hope is displayed at town meeting to help residents as they decide on related questions. 
Molly Luce

Molly Luce speaks at the town meeting.