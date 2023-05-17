WALDOBORO — A proposed $37,255,527 budget for 2023-2024 was approved Tuesday evening at the district-wide Regional School Unit 40 meeting.
RSU 40 Superintendent Steve Nolan said 100 people attended and 87 voted on the package which was approved May 16 as recommended by the school board.
The RSU 40 operating budget for 2023-2024 represents an increase of about $2.2 million, about a 6 percent increase from the approved 2022-2023 budget.
The budget now goes for a yes or no validation vote at the polls in each town on Tuesday, June 13.
The administration had requested an additional $400,000 for five new teaching positions at Medomak Middle School. The Board trimmed that increase last month to $200,000 and left the decision on which positions to add to the administration.
Business Manager Karen Pike said the building administrator is evaluating the best use of the funds approved by the board but it will be used for new position.
The property tax impact on communities has not yet been determined. Last month, before the $200,000 reduction was made, Waldoboro would have paid an additional $579,000, reaching total payments of $7 million to the school district for 2023-2024. Warren was projected to pay $5.5 million, an increase of $409,000. Union was projected to pay $2.9 million, an increase of $251,000. Friendship was projected to pay $2.4 million, an increase of $235,000. And Washington was projected to pay $2,062,000, an increase of $146,000.
Pike noted that a few of the district towns are undergoing or have recently done revaluations. The total valuations of towns factor in how much each will pay for school costs.