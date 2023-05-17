News

Medomak Valley High School

WALDOBORO — A proposed $37,255,527 budget for 2023-2024 was approved Tuesday evening at the district-wide Regional School Unit 40 meeting.

RSU 40 Superintendent Steve Nolan said 100 people attended and 87 voted on the package which was approved May 16 as recommended by the school board.

