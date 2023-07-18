ROCKLAND — Residents of the Knox Center in Rockland and Quarry Hill's nursing center in Camden are being moved to their new home — the new regional nursing home known as Breakwater Commons.
The new nursing home offers private, modern, bright rooms with a panoramic view of Penobscot Bay.
The 59 residents of the Knox Center were being moved to the new complex starting Wednesday morning July 19. The 26 residents of Quarry Hill are scheduled to be moved into the new complex the following week.
The Rockland Planning Board gave final approval to the $19.5 million project in April 2021. Site work began in October 2021 on Cranberry Isles, off Old County Road, in Rockland. The foundation work began in February 2022 and pre-fabricated walls started being erected in March 2022.
The single-story 69,100-square-foot Breakwater Commons will include 96 beds. The new nursing home would replace the 84-bed Knox Center in Rockland and 39 nursing care beds at Quarry Hill in Camden.
Those facilities have not been at capacity and there is room for all the residents, the owner has pointed out.
Breakwater Commons is owned by principals of Sandy River Development and North Country. North Country will manage Breakwater Commons.
The new home will have private rooms with their own bathrooms although the corner suites will be two private rooms that share a bathroom.
Breakwater Commons will be divided into three “neighborhoods” each with 32 rooms. One will be traditional nursing home beds, another will be for memory care residents, and the third will be for skilled nursing — those people undergoing rehabilitation.
Each neighborhood has its own dining area with a warming station. There is a central kitchen. The hallways have windows from floor to ceiling, creating a much brighter environment.
Each section also has an outside courtyard.
The center is certified for MaineCare and Medicare patients.
The home will employ 150 people. The workers at the other locations that are closing have been offered positions.
The facility is fueled by propane and has hot water baseboard heat.
Pen Bay Medical Center announced in March that it retained a real estate broker to sell several properties in downtown Rockland, including the site that houses its long-term nursing care facility at 6 White St. and the adjacent Bok Building at 22 White St.
There was no new information on the status of any sale of those properties, the health care organization said July 17.
The asking price is $3,950,000.
Built in 1930, the 71,500-square-foot Knox Center was converted from a hospital — Knox General Hospital — to a 44-bed nursing home in 1976.
There has been no decision made yet on what will be done with the space being vacated in the nursing section of Quarry Hill.