Thomaston Select Board Sept. 11

Holly Merrow, far right, speaks to the Thomaston Select Board about speeding vehicles on Monday, Sept. 11.

 Screenshot from Town Hall Streams

THOMASTON — Two residents asked the Thomaston Select Board to consider installing "speed humps" to stop speeding vehicles on side roads in town, describing near misses they have experienced.

“It’s not getting better,” Holly Merrow said of speeding drivers, “It’s getting worse.”

