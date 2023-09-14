THOMASTON — Two residents asked the Thomaston Select Board to consider installing "speed humps" to stop speeding vehicles on side roads in town, describing near misses they have experienced.
“It’s not getting better,” Holly Merrow said of speeding drivers, “It’s getting worse.”
Speed humps are smaller in height and longer than speed bumps.
While the board did not take any official action on the matter, board members did review and discuss the first steps and the cost of installation.
Merrow and Noreen Mullaney addressed the board on Monday, Sept. 11 to make this request, Merrow for Roxbury Street and Mullaney for Beechwood Street.
Police Chief Tim Hoppe said Merrow was right about Roxbury Street.
“It’s not an exaggeration,” Hoppe said. “There’s definitely people shooting across that road.”
In her email to the town, Merrow said Roxbury Street had a lot of problems with drivers speeding and ignoring stop signs.
“We have many people who use this street to walk, jog and bike as well as many children who play and ride bikes at the apartments in or near the street,” Merrow wrote. “Someone is going to get hurt if we don’t do something soon.”
Merrow told the board she was incredibly concerned about the safety risks these drivers pose. She said her mailbox has been struck two times in the last six weeks, and she has almost been struck by vehicles speeding on Roxbury Street several times as well.
“I don’t like having to dive off to the side of the road because someone’s hightailing it down through to get off Route 1,” Merrow said.
She asked the town to consider installing speed humps, which she said are better than speed bumps as they allow easier access for plows and emergency vehicles.
Merrow said she was aware the town has turned down resident requests for speed humps and speed bumps in the past, citing concerns that plows cannot get over them. Merrow said her research, which she provided to the board, indicated that was not true. Plows would have to slow down, but they could still accomplish the task.
Noreen Mullaney said she was also requesting consideration for speed humps on Beechwood Street, which she called, “a speedway.”
She suggested a speed hump be added to the current crosswalk at the end of Beechwood, as this was a place where drivers increased their speed. This makes it unsafe to use the crosswalk, Mullaney said. “Literally cars just don’t even stop for the crosswalk,” she said. “I had to pull my kid out of the road. It was terrifying.”
Mullaney said many surrounding towns have installed speed humps.
In June of 2022, Rockland installed several speed humps on Cedar Street.
Both Merrow and Mullaney said they knew the town does not currently have an ordinance regarding speed humps, but that is a process the town should start.
Board member Pete Lammert said he has personally been asking about installing speed humps or similar on Erin and Thatcher Streets for about three years to mitigate speeding drivers.
Board member Bill Hahn thanked the two for bringing this to the board, and thanked Merrow for providing data. Hahn said for him, it was more about how the town can institute better traffic patterns, whether that is speed humps or something else.
Hahn added he thinks the board has been reluctant to install a speed hump anywhere because as soon as one is installed on one street, everyone in town will want one on their street as well.
Chair Diane Giese read a list of items which need to be completed before speed humps can be installed.
She said there needs to be an official traffic study performed, the speed humps need to be signed by an engineer, they must be installed professionally, water flow and runoff must be considered and the cost of maintenance and plowing would be compromised.
Giese said the board had an invoice for the city of Rockland indicating the installation of the Cedar Street speed humps, including grinding and hand work, was $12,320.
That total did not include the studies and other necessary steps before the speed humps could be installed, Giese added.
This is not the first time residents have come to the Select Board with concerns about pedestrian safety and speeding drivers.
In June of 2020, Nancy Wood spoke about speeding on Erin Street, calling the current situation “a fatality waiting to happen.”
In July of 2022, Laura and Michael Burns addressed the board about speeding on Brooklyn Heights Road. “Someone is going to get very, very, very hurt. Or dead,” Laura said.
In October of 2022, Peter Jenks spoke to the board about safety concerns for students walking on Watts Lane to the schools, and the dangers vehicles posed to them.
The town has taken actions during this same time to reduce speeding and increase pedestrian safety, such as holding workshops, installing more stop signs, hiring additional patrol officers and installing flashing signs to alert drivers of their current speed.
There are plans in place to install improved sidewalks along multiple streets in town, including an entire School Loop sidewalk project.