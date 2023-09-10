CAMDEN — Rescue crews took two hours Sunday to bring an injured Rockport woman down from Bald Rock.
The woman, an experienced hiker, started hiking around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 10, Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley said. She fell at the summit while standing after doing stretches. She felt lightheaded, lost her balance and fell striking her head on the rocks. She also got wet landing in a puddle when she fell. The woman used her cell phone to call for aid.
Camden Fire, Camden Police, North East Mobile Health Services and Coastal Mountains Search and Rescue worked together to provide first aid, plan the carry-out and get her transported to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, the chief said.
The woman had minor injuries, the chief said, and she was treated for shock. The woman was placed on a Stokes basket for the two-hour carry-out. The trail was wet, muddy and slippery from overnight rains, which made the carry-out more challenging, the chief said. The trail also has several steep descents which required some technical rope rigging to make it safer for the first responders to move her down the trail to the waiting ambulance.
Knox Regional Communications Center assisted with coordinating resources. Maine Forest Rangers were called to see if they were available to provide assistance with a helicopter short-haul of the patient in the Stokes basket. They were unable to assist due to a prolonged response time as their crews were spread around the state, the chief said.
Bald Rock is on Coastal Mountains Land Trust property in Camden. The parking lot for the trail is on Barnestown Road just inside the Camden/Hope town line.