Hiker injured on Bald Rock

Rescue crews responded to an injured hiker on Bald Rock.

 Photo courtesy of Camden Fire Department

CAMDEN — Rescue crews took two hours Sunday to bring an injured Rockport woman down from Bald Rock.

The woman, an experienced hiker, started hiking around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 10, Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley said. She fell at the summit while standing after doing stretches. She felt lightheaded, lost her balance and fell striking her head on the rocks. She also got wet landing in a puddle when she fell. The woman used her cell phone to call for aid.

