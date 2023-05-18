News

Rockland City Council reviews recreation budget.

Jake Barbour of the Rockland Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, left, and Recreation Director Donald Prescott spoke before the Rockland City Council on Wednesday evening May 17 about the department's proposed 2023-2024 budget.

ROCKLAND — The cost to undertake another set of repairs to the Flanagan Community Center is nearly $500,000.

The City Council discussed the condition of the building during the Wednesday evening May 17 review of the recreation department budget. The Council gave backing to the proposed 2023-2024 operating budget of $289,668 but took no action on money for major repairs. The operating budget represents a one-percent increase.

