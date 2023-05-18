Jake Barbour of the Rockland Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, left, and Recreation Director Donald Prescott spoke before the Rockland City Council on Wednesday evening May 17 about the department's proposed 2023-2024 budget.
ROCKLAND — The cost to undertake another set of repairs to the Flanagan Community Center is nearly $500,000.
The City Council discussed the condition of the building during the Wednesday evening May 17 review of the recreation department budget. The Council gave backing to the proposed 2023-2024 operating budget of $289,668 but took no action on money for major repairs. The operating budget represents a one-percent increase.
Knowles Industrial of Gorham inspected the building and presented the city earlier this year a list of repairs to end the leaking that is causing damage inside the building. City Manager Tom Luttrell said the proposal includes re-pointing all the exterior brickwork, as well as work on the flat roof on the east side of the building.
The last re-pointing was more than 10 years ago, City Manager Luttrell said.
In November 2011, Rockland residents voted 1,107-656 to borrow up to $675,000 for improvements to the recreation center that called for the repointing of all the exterior bricks and work along the edges of the roof to prevent leaking. There was also a trench dug around the exterior of the building to apply sealant to the foundation and to install proper drainage to prevent water intrusion from the lower level. The game room was also torn up and received a new slab and then a new wooden floor to stop moisture from coming into that section of the building.
That work was done in 2012 with the city reporting after the building was “bone dry.”
The 2012 work followed $661,000 in renovations in 2009 and 2010 that resulted in the center being closed for eight months. That work consisted of installation of a new gym floor, new retractable bleachers, new locker rooms constructed in the space previously occupied by a racquetball court, installation of a sprinkler system, a new boiler and replacement of an underground oil tank.
There has been nearly $20,000 spent since 2012 on various roof repairs.
The current water problems in the building are the same reported prior to the 2012 work including water leaking in through the upper level space used by the Rockland District Nursing Association and then leaking down to the basement level where the youth game room is located.
Luttrell said that repointing is suppose to be done every 10 years.
in July 2022, the Council voted 3-2 to reject sending a $400,000 bond for the Flanagan Center in an attempt to stop water from entering through the exterior brickwork and roof. Then Mayor Ed Glaser and Councilor Nicole Kalloch voted to have the matter go before voters while Councilors Sarah Austin, Nate Davis, and Louise MacLellan-Ruf voted against it. MacLellan-Ruf said the city needed to look in a different direction such as a new building.
The building was constructed in 1935 through the Works Progress Administration which was a federal program created during the Great Depression to put people to work.