Savageswornin

Christine Savage being sworn in by Gov. John Baldacci. 

 FILE PHOTO

UNION — People across the state and throughout the Midcoast are remembering Christine Savage for her service to her community as a volunteer, as a devoted wife and mother, and as a local lawmaker who fought for legislation that we know has saved lives on Maine’s highways.

Savage died May 12 at the age of 91.

Christine Savage

hodgeschoolsavage

Christine Savage, right, talks to people at the former Hodge School. 
Savagelater

Christine Savage in her later years. 