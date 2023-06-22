UNION — People across the state and throughout the Midcoast are remembering Christine Savage for her service to her community as a volunteer, as a devoted wife and mother, and as a local lawmaker who fought for legislation that we know has saved lives on Maine’s highways.
Savage died May 12 at the age of 91.
She was born Aug. 5, 1931, and grew up in Union, where her father worked at the Thurston Brothers Casket Factory. He had a few mishaps, in fact, including cutting his fingers off on one occasion and setting fire to the caskets in the back of his truck while trying to light his cigarette on another.
Her family tells the story of Savage taking friends into the casket factory after hours. One of her earliest memories was learning to swim by being thrown off the south Union bridge.
She graduated high school at the age of 16 and was married within a month to Elmer “Bud” Savage, who would become well known in local politics himself. She had a newborn by the age of 17. Her son, Elmer Savage, laughs talking about it, shrugs and notes it was a different time.
Savage met her husband while working on a blueberry raking crew where Bud was the boss.
He served on a PT Boat in the Philippines in World War II, and when he came home, they bought a house down the road from the Yellow School and that’s where they built their family. They raised four children, three girls and a boy.
Christine Savage has provided a lot of different services in the community, and she did so even when she was thought of as a housewife and homemaker.
At one point she was working for Lime Products Corp., which had a quarry in Union. The lime from this operation was used for agricultural purposes rather than the lime industry that made Rockland famous. Savage worked in a tiny office — referred to as a hut — doing bookkeeping, and the building would shake as they blasted in the quarry.
She and three other women in town volunteered their time to serve as an early version of 911 dispatch, answering the fire phone in the house and summoning volunteers for the department.
Her husband served as a member of the Select Board and the fire department.
She worked at the Union Fairgrounds, running the front gate, and doing the bookkeeping alongside her longtime friend, Barbara Rich, according to her daughter Sandra Savage.
She also served as a seamstress, sewing bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses.
“She wove the annual high school procession baton, one of which remains in the Union School Museum,” her daughter Sandra wrote. “She lovingly made our dance costumes, sewing on sequins with Christine Barker.”
To this day, her children still hear from people who remember Christine and Elmer Savage chaperoning their school trips to Washington, D.C.
In 1968, Elmer Savage was hired as the town manager for Searsport and the family moved there. Christine worked at Merrill Bank as a teller.
“There is a story of her going with our dad plowing snow because one of his crew had a family emergency,” her daughter wrote of this time. “That was Mom!”
In 1974, Elmer was hired as town manager in Camden and the family moved there.
In the late 1970s, she worked for the Knox County Commissioners as an administrative assistant. And at some point, she studied public administration at the University of Maine.
Christine was then hired by the town of Camden to serve as bookkeeper, and her son said there was discussion about the fact that she was the town manager’s wife. It was important to note that it was the Select Board and not Elmer who hired her.
It seemed the town did not have a problem with her work. When he retired, she was named Camden’s interim town manager.
“That’s really when she started gaining momentum,” her son said.
After serving in Camden, she went on to work as town manager in Warren in 1991 and served there until she was elected to the Legislature in 1994.
“She has mentored more than one current town manager and is still spoken highly of in each town she has worked,” her daughter wrote.
“She had a way of telling you that you were 100% wrong, and you would thank her for her opinion,” her son, Elmer, said. “She was good at being nice to people, but she wouldn’t compromise her position. She would be appalled at how everyone treats each other now.”
Union Town Manager Jay Feyler recalls, “Christine and I served on the Union Board of Selectmen together. One Select Board meeting there was a bit of controversy over some subject and the complainant could not believe she would not support their position and said she did not represent him. Her reply, which I use today, was ‘I serve all the people of Union and not just one faction.’”
Christine Savage served as a Republican lawmaker in the area from 1994 to 2008, six years in the Maine House of Representatives and eight years in the Maine Senate.
Elmer recalls the phone ringing a lot in those days.
“She liked constituent work,” he said. “People would call, and she would spend the time to help them out. She would make a million phone calls. She would track down, even if it wasn’t her expertise, she had a good network of people she would call on for stuff like that.”
He said she liked to work with people directly, face-to-face, but was not fond of speaking on the House floor or making speeches. However, the fight over seat belts was one she was willing to go at full throttle.
“Her proudest accomplishment, after a hard-fought battle with great resistance, was having her seat belt bill enacted into law,” her daughter wrote. “We always felt that law has saved many lives. She always got a kick out of having her grandson, Caleb, remind her to buckle up since it was she who made it a law.”
When she retired, the Maine Townsman noted that during her tenure as a lawmaker, Savage was a strong advocate for municipal government. She understood the needs at a local level.
The Union town report was dedicated to her in 2019. In the dedication it states, “Here in town we have been very fortunate to have Christine serve where needed through the years, serving as interim town manager in 1993 and again in 2008-2009; interim Road Commissioner; and interim General Assistance Administrator. She has also served on Union’s Board of Selectmen, Budget Committee, and as a Republican Election Clerk.”
Savage enjoyed her family, including her children, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Family members looked forward to her bean suppers every Saturday, complete with extra casseroles, salad and rolls. Her daughter-in-law, Holly, said it was good for a busy couple running a business and farm to know that at least one day a week they would eat well. “It was like Thanksgiving every Saturday,” she said.
She retired to her home on Barrett Hill where she enjoyed the view and visits from hummingbirds. She enjoyed her independence as long as she could and even went into the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles to renew her license using her walker and came out with the license in hand, according to Elmer. She was a longtime member of the People’s United Methodist Church.
She spent her last year and a half at Bartlett Woods where the family said she received excellent care.
Elmer said the pandemic was a very hard time for Christine. She felt isolated and missed being able to get out and go to church and see people. He said that time of shutdown hurt young people and the elderly the most.
It was noted in the town report dedication, “There is no doubt the Town of Union is a better place for having Christine R. Savage as a most esteemed and beloved resident.”
“When our Mom passed away on the night of May 12, 2023, it was after a long and full life,” wrote Sandra Savage. “…She made a difference in many people’s lives, especially in the lives of her family. As the last of her siblings to pass away, one of the cousins has described her as the glue of our family. We will miss her greatly and be forever grateful that she was our mom. We are proud of her and know she is reunited with our dad and others who preceded her. Rest in peace Mom.”
Author’s note: When I first joined the newspaper in 1998, it was not long before I was assigned to interview Christine for an upcoming election. My first beat with The Courier-Gazette was covering SAD 40 including both Union and Waldoboro. I asked her the best route to take to get from her house to Waldoboro, and she warned me gravely that the road had a lot of twists and turns, and I was to take it slow to make sure I arrived safely. When you talk about first impressions, I have to say that little moment of motherly concern for this 25-year-old cub reporter made an impression on me about Christine Savage. I enjoyed every conversation I had with her over the years, and I often bring her up in the newsroom as an example of how a politician should relate to the local press. She was one of the good ones.